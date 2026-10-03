NFL Announces Discipline for Rams Player Ahead of Eagles Game

The NFL has delivered costly punishment for Los Angeles Rams starter Kamren Curl.

According to the league, Curl received a $17,911 fine for “unnecessary roughness,” over what the NFL has ruled was an illegal “hip drop tackle.”

The Rams are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, but the play in question occurred during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ eventual 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Curl, 27, finished the contest with 3 total tackles.

His first one is what drew additional scrutiny and, ultimately, a fine from the NFL. Curl made a stop on Broncos running back RJ Harvey on a first-and-15 play from Denver’s 19-yard line. It was innocuous in real time.

Officials did not throw any flags, and the drive continued, ending eight plays later with a punt from Jeremy Crawshaw.

But the NFL reviews every game, even for plays that did not get called, as this illustrates.

Rams’ Kam Curl Gets Bad News

This is not just a one-off issue that Curl and the Rams can move on from. That is, unless he appeals the decision and wins. Even that could result in a reduced fine and not a total elimination of the call against him.

That is the real threat that Curl faces.

“A total of six players were fined for “major” infractions in Week 3,” The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero reported in a post on X on October 3, naming Curl among the unfortunate group of punished players.

“Three fines in any one category triggers an automatic one-game suspension. Players can appeal the fines.”

The NFL and NFLPA announced the revised guidelines in August.

Curl was the only Rams player the NFL punished from this game, meaning safety and team captain Quentin Lake avoided receiving additional discipline for his facemask call during the contest.

2 Broncos Players Fined Over Celebration vs Rams

Curl was the only Rams player, but not the only player who the NFL docked over that Week 3 primetime matchup.

The NFL also docked Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle identical $14,926 fines over what it views as “Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts” over their reaction to a the latter’s touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

Both teams will look to play cleaner in Week 4.