Rams Add Former Seahawks Cornerback, Cut Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams are turning to outside help on the backend, adding Damarion Williams.

“#Rams sign Damarion Williams to practice squad,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on October 13.

“A projected slot corner at the next level after spending time on the perimeter and at safety in 2021, Williams is a two-time team captain praised for being reliable, durable and extremely tough,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2022 draft.

“Twitchy to make plays on throws underneath but his speed deficiency shows up when routes extend downfield. He will slide off of a tackle from time to time due to his lack of length, but he’s more than willing to mix it up in run support in nickel packages. The football character and mental makeup are outstanding, but Williams will have to prove he can handle himself from a speed standpoint.”

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Williams was the 141st overall pick of the 2022 draft cycle. Now 28, he has appeared in 15 games as a pro. He has 24 total tackles in his career. He had a notable role on the Ravens defense as a rookie.

However, Williams was limited to special teams duty in his second season in 2023.

The Rams special teams units have been a sore spot dating back to last year, and more gaffes cost the team in Week 5 in their loss to the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

Rams Part With Former Seahawks Teammate to Sign Damarion Williams

Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak also reported the roster move for Williams, noting that in addition to waiving kicker Harrison Mevis (who they replaced by claiming Blake Grupe from the New York Jets), LA released Jamie French.

Moving on from the 6-foot-1, 245-pound EDGE, French, makes room for Williams on the Rams’ practice squad.

French, 26, and and Williams were teammates on the Seahawks in 2024 and 2025.