The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for an important Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Green Bay Packers, with both teams entering Week 12 at 6-4.

The NFC contenders are fighting for position in a crowded playoff race, making Wednesday’s meeting at SoFi Stadium especially important for their postseason ambitions.

Sean McVay’s team has won four consecutive games, but injuries continue to create challenges across the roster. The Rams are managing significant absences on offense, while Green Bay is working toward getting its defensive personnel back to full strength.

Aaron Donald Jokes About Micah Parsons Delaying His Packers Return

Michael Duarte of “California Sports” shared that former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had a hilarious request for Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Donald jokingly suggested that the pass rusher should delay his return to football by another week.

“I wish he would just stay out one more week, man,” Donald said Saturday when asked about Parsons. “He could come back next week or something, man.”

The Packers acquired the 26-year-old from the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, giving him a four-year, $188 million contract extension with $136 million guaranteed.

Parsons has been recovering from a severe left knee injury involving a torn ACL and meniscus damage, suffered against the Denver Broncos on December 14, 2025.

He has missed the opening 10 games of the 2026 season.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur recently provided an encouraging update, confirming that Parsons would practice in pads Sunday.

LaFleur called it “the next marker” before the team decides on his return. However, his availability for the game against Los Angeles has not been officially confirmed.

Despite his playful comments, Donald acknowledged Parsons’ ability.

“I’m a fan of Micah. I think he’s one hell of a football player,” Donald said. “Fast, explosive, plays with an unbelievable motor.”

He also delivered another message to the Packers defender, encouraging him to take additional time before returning.

“Micah, if you want to take one more week to get yourself 100 percent, make sure everything’s where it needs to be, I’d like to see you on TV.”

Parsons’ potential return creates another concern for the Rams’ offensive line.

Center Coleman Shelton is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while backup center Dylan McMahon is on injured reserve.

While Donald’s comments have drawn attention ahead of the matchup, the Rams are also dealing with another significant absence that affects quarterback Matthew Stafford’s offense.

Matthew Stafford Prioritizes Puka Nacua’s Health After Knee Surgery

Matthew Stafford recently addressed Puka Nacua’s knee surgery, emphasizing that his teammate’s long-term health matters more than the immediate impact on Los Angeles.

“I obviously hope all that is in the best interest of his long-term health because that’s what I care about as a human being, and his future,” Stafford said.

The quarterback also praised Nacua’s commitment and physical style of play, explaining how much effort the receiver puts into being available for the team.

“For a guy that puts a ton of effort into trying to be out there every single Sunday for us, he plays, you guys know, as violently as anybody in the NFL, especially at his position,” Stafford added.

Nacua underwent MCL surgery after suffering MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe against Washington in Week 9.

McVay confirmed the receiver would miss a couple of months and said the Rams should plan to be without him for the rest of the regular season.

Before his injury, Nacua had recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. His absence leaves Stafford without one of his most productive offensive targets.

The Rams will now need contributions from their remaining receivers as they continue their playoff push. Stafford, meanwhile, has made his priorities clear as Nacua begins his recovery.