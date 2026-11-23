The Los Angeles Rams continue to suffer significant injury losses, around Matthew Stafford with second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson the latest unfortunate addition to the list.

“Rams TE Terrance Ferguson is out for the season with his ankle injury,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on November 23, adding that the issue “just wasn’t able to heal in time to get back.”

The LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard corroborated the report with his own as news spread.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that Ferguson would undergo surgery on the ankle to help with the recovery process.

Per Grosbard, Rams head coach Sean McVay explained that Ferguson attempted to work through the issue, as well as something with his hamstring. Rather than a singular issue, McVay pointed to several, all of which prevented Ferguson from performing as usual.

The Rams had opened Ferguson’s 21-day practice window on November 4, just after their win over the LA Chargers in Week 8. This update comes on a short week.

Ferguson, 23, entered the season amid expectations that he would fill the Rams void as the de facto WR3 behind top options Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Nacua is now out for the season after MCL surgery, and Adams’ return timeline remains uncertain, with Week 13 likely.

Ferguson finishes his second NFL season with seven receptions for 63 yards and 1 touchdown.

He was the Rams’ top pick in th 2025 draft after they traded out of the first round. With their decision to skip on a skill player this year, though, it has left them light on dynamic targets.

Matthew Stafford, Rams Get Intriguing News Amid Terrance Ferguson Update

While Stafford the Rams will say the right things about his current arsenal of playmakers, the Rams’ lack of proven option looms large for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

However, they got an unlikely potential gift from their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers officially released wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday.

Expected to garner plenty of interest, Aiyuk could certainly help the Rams if he is right.

He has been linked to the Washington Commanders throughout his ordeal with the 49ers. But LA offers a stronger opportunity to exact revenge against the 49ers. That is, if Aiyuk still feels he has been wronged by the team that drafted him. McVay left the door open for the Rams to add help.

Additionally, the Rams could turn to a familiar face in Odell Beckham Jr., a former Pro Bowler. He is on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

The Rams have held off of Beckham in the past despite his interest but face dire straits.

Beckham has his own extensive injury history. He is also not the player he once was, now on his second team this season alone. He also has experience in the Rams’ offense, is very fond of McVay, and helped Stafford and Co. win a Super Bowl in 2021.