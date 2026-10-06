Rams Add $56 Million Veteran Linebacker

The Los Angeles Rams made another All-Pro addition to their organization Tuesday.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the Rams signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to their practice squad. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the signing on X.

“The Rams signed veteran LB Erick Kendricks to the practice squad,” wrote Pelissero on social media.

The Rams also announced the signing just before Pelissero’s report.

Kendricks is in his 12th NFL season. The inside linebacker made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl during the 2019 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kendricks spent the first eight years of his career with the Vikings. The past few seasons, he’s spent one year each with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, he had six combined tackles in three games with the 49ers.

Rams Sign LB Eric Kendricks to Practice Squad: Report

Getty NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the Los Angeles Rams signed former All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks on Tuesday.

Kendricks is headed back to the NFC West as a mid-season practice squad signing for the second consecutive year. The 49ers inked the veteran linebacker to a deal in November last year.

He made a 49ers debut in Week 16 last year. Kendricks appeared in the final three regular season games for San Francisco, as he helped the team replace multiple injured linebackers. In the regular season finale, he started against the Seattle Seahawks. He made four combined tackles in the game.

Kendricks then played in both San Francisco playoff games in January.