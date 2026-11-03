Ex-Rams LB Signs With Patriots Days After Release: Report

The Los Angeles Rams are seeing a former linebacker land with a new team just days after his departure.

Elias Neal, who spent parts of three seasons with Los Angeles, is signing with the New England Patriots practice squad, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The move happens less than a week after the Rams released Neal from their practice squad on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Neal, 25, originally joined Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and made 10 regular-season appearances for the franchise, primarily contributing on special teams.

Former Rams LB Elias Neal Signing With Patriots

Reiss reported the development on Tuesday, Nov. 3, citing Neal’s agent, Sean Stellato.

The ESPN reporter noted that Neal had accumulated 127 special teams snaps during his NFL career.

The Patriots are adding a linebacker with experience in a supporting role, although Neal has yet to establish himself as a regular defensive contributor.

Per Pro Football Reference, Neal has appeared in 10 regular-season games over the past three seasons without recording a start.

His playing time has come exclusively on special teams, with 77 snaps in 2024, 23 in 2025 and 27 in 2026.

Neal’s signing represents a relatively quick turnaround after his release from Los Angeles.

The Rams announced his departure on Oct. 28 as part of several practice squad changes.

Los Angeles also released offensive lineman Austin Blaske and cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean while adding kicker Joshua Karty, long snapper Jake McQuaide and linebacker Jon Rhattigan.

The Patriots have not yet officially announced Neal’s addition, but Reiss’ report indicates the linebacker is headed to New England’s practice squad.

Elias Neal Spent Three Seasons With Rams

Neal joined the Rams following the 2024 NFL Draft after an accomplished college career at Marshall.

Los Angeles announced his signing on May 2, 2024, as part of a 16-player undrafted free agent class that also included linebacker Omar Speights.

Neal impressed enough to make the Rams’ initial 53-man roster as a rookie, although his opportunities were primarily limited to special teams.

He appeared in six regular-season games in 2024 before returning for another two appearances during the 2025 campaign.

The linebacker remained with Los Angeles entering the 2026 season, with the organization retaining him as a depth option.

In July, Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson identified Neal as one of the returning inside linebackers providing continuity behind starters Nate Landman and Speights.

However, Neal did not make Los Angeles’ initial 53-man roster in August and instead returned to the practice squad.

The Rams subsequently elevated him for their September matchups against the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, giving him two additional regular-season appearances.

Neal’s tenure with Los Angeles ultimately ended when the organization reshuffled its practice squad in late October.

Before entering the NFL, Neal was a productive defender at Marshall, accumulating 375 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and five interceptions during his college career, according to the Rams’ official media guide.

He now gets an opportunity to continue his professional career with the Patriots after spending more than two years in the Rams organization.