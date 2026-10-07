Former Rams Cornerback Signs Deal With Recent Super Bowl Team

The Los Angeles Rams no longer have the option to turn to Al’zillion Hamilton.

The New England Patriots announced in a post on X and via their official team website that they signed the rookie cornerback to their practice squad.

The Rams cut Hamilton, a college free agent from Fresno State, at the cutdown deadline.

“The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, was released by the Rams on Aug. 29, 2026,” the Patriots noted in their official release. “He appeared in 54 games with 35 starts at Fresno State and accumulated 123 total tackles, 8 interceptions and 26 passes defensed.”

Rams Lose Al’zillion Hamilton Option to Patriots

Hamilton entered the league with the Rams amid some intrigue about what he could bring to the table. The 5-foot-11 corner lacks elite traits, but he boasts experience and versatility.

“There’s … a visible functional floor with Hamilton,” Pro Football Sports Network wrote before the draft. “While he’s not particularly fast or explosive at his size, he is sufficiently fluid, agile, and fleet-footed in coverage.

“Additionally, as an experienced member of Fresno State’s defense, Hamilton displayed the ability to play on the boundary or in the slot. Against NFL athletes, Hamilton’s margin for error will be lower, but he presents as a technically sound, role-diverse, and instinctive cover man with two-phase playmaking value and a physicality that can help him stick around as quality depth.”

Hamilton tried to take advantage of his situation with the Rams.

TheRams.com’s Zach Edwards noted in August that Hamilton’s “work ethic” was “even more impressive” than his production during the preseason.

“Hamilton decided to put in a few extra reps, working with third-year cornerback Josh Wallace who was also an undrafted rookie out of Michigan just two seasons ago,” Edwards wrote in August. “Having a resource like Wallace who was undrafted and ended up making the initial 53-man roster has been imperative to Hamilton’s experience thus far as a way to take in as much information as possible.

“In addition to learning from Wallace, Hamilton quickly took note of the opportunity to learn from fellow former Bulldogs. Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams has been a great resource for Hamilton, as well as running back Ronnie Rivers who Hamilton has noted his ability to impact the game on multiple levels.”

That is in addition to learning what he could from Super Bowl champions Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.