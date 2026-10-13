Rams Players Facing Punishment From NFL After Loss to Bills

The Los Angeles Rams dropped another matchup in primetime, falling to 2-3 on the 2026 season, and the news is likely to get even worse for Alaric Jackson and Braden Fiske.

Both are in line to face discipline from the NFL, Jackson for actions committed after the game.

“Oh boy. Some postgame drama,” Bills Updates’ Ryan Talbot posted on X on October 12, including a clip of the altercation at midfield following the 37-34 Buffalo victory. “#Rams OL Alaric Jackson threw a punch at #Bills OLB Bradley Chubb.”

No other players got involved, fortunately enough for head coach Sean McVay and Co. However, there is an expectation that Jackson could be suspended for his actions following the game.

“So what we gone do about dude hitting Chub!” Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson posted on X.

Per the NFL, fines for “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing” can be as high as $12,537 for first-time offenses, while second-time occurrences can reach $18,507. However, the NFL could deem Jackson’s actions as “fighting.”

That would mean a fine as high as $41,907 for first-time infraction. A second offense could be as costly as $83,815.

This is just another concern for Jackson and the Rams.

He is currently awaiting a resolution to his off-field legal matter, stemming from his arrest over an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this year. Jackson has avoided suspension thus far, but he has at least given the NFL another reason to reexamine his status.

Alaric Jackson, Braden Fiske Facing Discipline After Rams Loss

As bad as Jackson’s postgame situation appears to be, he is not the only Rams player that could hear from the NFL, with Fiske another likely candidate.

Fiske’s infract was during the game.

In the third quarter on a first-and-10 play from the Bills 32-yard line, Buffalo’s James Cook took a handoff and gained 5 yards. Rams outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart and Kam Curl made the stop on Cook, but not before Fiske got a piece of the back’s face mask.

Officials awarded the Bills an additional 15 yards, but the NFL could double back for Fiske as part of its weekly review to levy a fine.

Fines for facemasks are up to $11,941 (first) and $17,911 (second).

It is important to note that the NFL levies fines at its discretion. The values vary, and can even fall outside of the listed ranges. They could decide against fining a player at all or fine a player for an infraction that went uncalled.

Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Could Hear From NFL

Fiske and Jackson were the only Rams players called for infractions that could incur fines during the contest, but the Bills did not escape the fray unscathed.

Gardner-Johnson drew an unnecessary roughness call during the game.

It happened during the second quarter on a second-and-16 from the Rams 41-yard line after quarterback Matthew Stafford’ pass intended for tight end Tyler Higbee feel incomplete. Officials flagged Gardner-Johnson, granting the Rams 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.

The Rams were unable to capitalize on the mulligan, though, with the drive ending in a punt from Ethan Evans.

Nevertheless, Gardner-Johnson faces a $17,911 (first) for a hit on a defenseless player.

If that is the determination, a second infraction could incur a fine as high as $23,882. Gardner-Johnson also has his first strike under revised league rules. Two more of the same kind would result in a one-game suspension.

Like all players, Gardner-Johnson can appeal that fine, and he could get some of the potential fine money back if he avoids further incident.

However, strikes roll over into future seasons, per the NFL and NFLPA in August.

Rams Players Facing Costly Discipline Following Loss to Bills