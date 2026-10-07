1,100-Tackle All-Pro Sends Message After Agreeing to Deal With LA Rams

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they signed veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks to their practice squad, and the reactions poured in, including from the former First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler himself.

“Cali boi,” Kendricks captioned a post on Instagram on October 6, celebrating the deal.

Kendricks was born in Clovis, and he attended Hoover High School in Fresno before attending UCLA to play his college ball.

“You’re so deserving of all the good things !!!!!!! Incredibly proud of you [blue heart emojis],” Kendricks’ wife, Ally Kendricks, posted in the comment section, celebrating the unexpected deal with the Rams for her husband.

Rams Legend Todd Gurley Reacts to Eric Kendricks Deal

The news sparked reactions from various Rams and stars from other teams, including LA great Todd Gurley, who posted ram and hands up/praising emojis.

Rams safety and team captain Quentin Lake shared several hands up/praising emojis.

Former Minnesota Vikings teammate Camryn Bynum–another California native and a Cal alum–posted, “Fire!!!! [flame and clap board emojis] playing for every single Cali team is so hard [laughing face and flame emojis].”

“Yessir,” said Eric Wilson, another former Vikings teammate, joining in the chorus of support for Kendricks, a former second-round pick by Minnesota in 2015.

Former San Francisco 49ers teammate Malik Mustapha called Kendricks an “opp.”

However, Dre Greenlaw said, “U Legendary brotha!” while fellow returning 49er Brandin Cooks said, “You deserve it bro [bow and arrow emoji].” Neither of them played with Kendricks in San Francisco in 2025, but Cooks was his teammate on the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

UCLA Football posted, “YESSIR!! [hands raised/praise emojis],” while another former Vikings teammate–Justin Jefferson–liked the post.

Rams Roster Move Sparks Speculation

The next question is naturally how Kendricks figures into the Rams’ plans at 2-2 through four weeks of the 2026 season.

“Rams Up Podcast” host Ian Martinez called it an “interesting move for the Rams, noting, “His last full season as a Starter in 2024 was a productive one!” and saying, “Are the #Rams signing him for Inside-LB Depth or possibly Special Teams reinforcement?

“It’ll be interesting to see how this move progresses…”

Martinez also noted Kendricks’ roots, calling the connections “cool,” but he was not alone in speculating about his fit with the team.

“Nate Landman has been managing injuries last few weeks. Kendricks is an experienced player to have as depth. Played 4 games with the 49ers last year,” Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak posted in reaction to the deal.

“Not the player he was, but a reliable tackler.”

Rams Getting Picture of Consistency at LB

Kendricks, 34, may not be the player he proved to be in his prime, but his production has not exactly caught up to that reality.

He only tallied 6 total tackles in his three appearances with the 49ers in 2025. However, Kendricks posted 138 combined stops, the second most of his career, in 2024 while he was with the Cowboys. He has 1,180 stops, 21.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, and 7 recoveries in his career.

If that is the version the Rams get, that Kendricks was just podcasting will matter even less.