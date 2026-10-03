Los Angeles Rams Facing ‘Conundrum’ With Kyren Williams

The Los Angeles Rams appreciate what Kyren Williams brings to the table, but there is a problem. It is a good problem, but one the Rams must be wary of as they look to course-correct their 1-2 start in 2026.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote that Williams’ “versatility can at times be a conundrum” for the Rams and head coach Sean McVay.

“Williams played 71 percent of the snaps [in Week 3],” Atkins wrote on October 1. “He played one of his best games in a Rams uniform, and that begs a question: In a game in which they threw the ball 55 times versus 23 runs and blew a 16-point halftime lead, why didn’t they hand off more to their hot running back?

“It’s more nuanced than that — because Williams is more nuanced than that.”

Williams, 26, is a former fifth-round pick made good. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons coming into 2026. He has also posted 30-plus receptions and over 180 yards every year in that span.

Blake Corum & Kyren Williams Require Intentional Approach From Rams

Williams’ ability in pass protection is just as much a part of the equation. Keeping him fresh for all of that is complicated when his co-star, Blake Corum, struggles.

That was the case in Week 3.

“Because Corum is in just his third season, he is largely confined to his rushing success, and an off night, as he had against the Broncos, can create a dilemma,” Atkins wrote of the third-year running back.

Corum tallied 15 yards on six carries in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. He also failed to gain a yard on two receptions in four targets.

Williams finished with 15 yards on eight carries and six catches for 70 yards.

His 70.9% snap share was also his highest mark since Week 6 of the 2025 regular season. That was a win against the Baltimore Ravens. Williams has been durable, appearing in all 17 regular-season games in 2025 and 16 contests in 2024.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 despite appearing in 12 games with 11 starts that season. That underscores how productive he can be, but also the risks of overusing him.

That is why the Rams need Corum to regain his form as quickly as possible.

“Corum playing as he did for the second half of last season and in the first two games can unlock a more versatile Williams who doesn’t have to live in an old-school, high-carry way,” Atkins wrote.

Rams Must Proceed With Caution

Atkins later added that “The Williams they need is the one [who]’s become in so many different areas,” which he displayed in Week 3.

Williams is signed through 2028, agreeing to a three-year, $33 million extension in 2025.

That just adds to the Rams’ need to manage his workload. They must do what is necessary to give themselves the best chance to have him down the stretch and during postseason play. Williams has 4,899 yards from scrimmage in the regular season and another 520 in his playoff career.

If Corum can bounce back as the Rams hope, Williams will have no issues adding to either of those tallies.