The hits keep coming for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, with the latest being the loss of starting center and Super Bowl champion Coleman Shelton.

“Rams center Coleman Shelton suffered a hamstring strain and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per team spokesperson,” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard reported in a post on X on November 16.

Others soon corroborated the report.

This news comes after the Rams placed Shelton’s replacement, Dylan McMahon on injured reserve. McMahon must miss at least four games.

Rams Lose Super Bowl Champion Coleman Shelton to Hamstring Injury

The Rams are on their bye in Week 11. That means that McMahon will now be sidelined at least until Week 16. Moreover, Shelton will be out anywhere from Week 15 through Week 17 after suffering his injury in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

LA was also without starting right guard Steve Avila and backup Justin Dedich.

As it stands, their remaining interior options are Beau Limmer, Bill Murray, and David Quessenberry, who is a tackle. Limmer was the Rams’ starting center during the 2024 season.

This is the latest setback on the injury front. LA is without starting wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive back Jaylen Watson, and defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Poona Ford (who is out for the season).

Shelton, 31, was an undrafted free agent.

He was a member of the 2021 Super Bowl team. He spent one year with the Chicago Bears after signing as a free agent in 2024. Shelton returned to LA in the same fashion in 2025.

He has started 59 of his 100 games with the Rams. Stafford has called Shelton a “vital” part of what the team wants to do as an offense. The QB cited the center’s communication even in hostile environments during games.

That is what the Rams will miss the most.

“He’s vital. He’s vital. His ability to communicate, in loud environments, what we want to get done quickly, concisely, and clearly for all those guys up front was integral in how well we played both in the run game and the pass game,” Stafford told reporters in August. “Setting the fronts quickly. ‘Here we go. Let’s push the tempo’ and the only way you can do that is if everybody’s aligned up front.

“He does such a great job of communicating and spreading that word down the line of scrimmage for those guys, so they can play with a quiet mind and play fast and physical.”

The Rams have two road games over the projected timeline for Shelton’s return. However, they are against the Rams’ top competition in the NFC West, the division-leading San Francisco 49ers and the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.