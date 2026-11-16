Rams’ 29-Year-Old Undrafted WR Shares Message Following First NFL TD

The Los Angeles Rams brought Xavier Smith back from a division rival five days ago. On Sunday, Nov. 15, he gave them a reason to celebrate.

Smith scored his first NFL touchdown in the Rams’ 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, catching a 22-yard pass from Matthew Stafford late in the second quarter.

The moment mattered for the 29-year-old receiver, who had been released by Los Angeles earlier this season.

“It meant a lot … sometimes you got to get brought down to get put back up,” Smith told CBS Los Angeles following the win, as shared by Sports Central LA.

The touchdown came less than a week after the Rams signed Smith off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.

Xavier Smith Makes Immediate Impact After Rams Reunion

Los Angeles signed Smith on Nov. 10, adding the receiver to an offense depleted by injuries.

Smith had spent his first three NFL seasons with the Rams before the team waived him Oct. 2. San Francisco signed him to its practice squad five days later.

His second stint with Los Angeles got off to a memorable start.

With 20 seconds remaining in the first half against Arizona, Stafford found Smith on a screen pass. The receiver followed his blockers, broke a tackle and raced into the end zone.

The score extended Los Angeles’ lead to 17-6, completing a dramatic turnaround before halftime.

Smith’s touchdown followed an interception by safety Kamren Kinchens, who returned the ball 33 yards to set up the scoring drive.

The Rams never looked back.

Stafford finished with 249 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Los Angeles improved to 6-4 with its fourth consecutive victory. <Cite ref=”turn628687search2″/>

Rams WR Xavier Smith Gets Second Chance Amid Injuries

Smith’s return came at a difficult time for the Rams’ receiving corps.

Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Jordan Whittington have landed on injured reserve, leaving Los Angeles without several trusted options.

Smith already knew Sean McVay’s offense, making him a practical addition.

The former Florida A&M standout entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He played 16 games for Los Angeles in 2025, recording 18 receptions for 303 yards.

His production wasn’t enough to secure a permanent roster spot earlier this season.

But Sunday’s touchdown gave Smith something he had waited years to experience.

It also showed why the Rams wanted him back.

Los Angeles found success despite its injured receivers, with nine players catching passes against Arizona. The offense scored 28 unanswered points in less than 11 minutes of game time.

Smith’s contribution came at a crucial moment.

With the Rams entering their bye week on a four-game winning streak, he has a fresh chance to earn a larger role.

For a player who spent much of the past month on a rival’s practice squad, the timing could hardly have been better.