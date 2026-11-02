Los Angeles Rams Face New Injury Concern With Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay chose to remain mum on Matthew Stafford

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford left the locker room yesterday with a bag of ice wrapped to his right [elbow],” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard reported on X on November 2. “Sean McVay said he’s dealt with some soreness in the arm, but deferred to Stafford on how he’s feeling.”

Stafford, 38, completed 68% of his passes for 157 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception, while absorbing 1 sack in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

He held his usual postgame presser, but the update creates more questions than answers.

Matthew Stafford Injury Concern Amid Rams’ ‘Tightrope’ Act

The concerns about Stafford’s health are new but not wholly unexpected, and not just because the reigning Most Valuable Player dealt with a back injury before last season and had his 2022 campaign cut short due to a neck injury.

Instead, it is because of the burden the Rams have placed on their veteran quarterback amid all of their injuries.

“They’re asking a 38-year-old Stafford to overcome a lack of trust with young options while fearing the next turnover,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on November 2. “The Rams are walking a tightrope over fire right now. If they stay on the rope, they can still reach the promised land.

“But they can’t afford to slip anytime soon.”

The good news is that the Rams have lessened the load on Stafford, who averaged over 53 pass attempts per game from Weeks 3 through 5. He has averaged 29.0 attempts per game in the three games since.

The Rams went 1-2 during the former stretch and are currently on a two-game win streak, their first of the 2026 campaign.

Their backup situation also remains a source of intrigue.

Last season, the Rams could turn to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo if Stafford went down, just as they did during training camp in 2025 and after the star’s next injury in that 2022 season. At this point, Rams fans can only hope this situation does not deteriorate into a similar experience.