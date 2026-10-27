Rams’ Matthew Stafford Sends Clear Message on Puka Nacua Performance

The Los Angeles Rams are navigating a challenging stretch of the 2026 NFL season as injuries test their receiving depth. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay must find ways to keep the offense productive while managing changes to their available personnel.

The Rams recently secured a 35-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the team’s receiving corps faces added pressure after veteran wideout Davante Adams was injured. His absence could create more opportunities for other players in the passing game.

Los Angeles will need contributions from across its offense as it moves forward. The health of its leading receivers and the development of younger targets will be key to maintaining consistency.

Matthew Stafford Praises Puka Nacua’s Physicality and Leadership

Matthew Stafford has made it clear that Puka Nacua is ready to take on more responsibility after Davante Adams’ injury. On “The Pat McAfee Show,” Stafford praised Nacua’s physical style of play, energy, and importance to the offense.

“No, I didn’t have to say anything to him. That guy knows he’s getting the rock,” Stafford said.

Stafford described Nacua as a player who brings energy to the entire team. He also highlighted the receiver’s physical approach, both on the run and when blocking for teammates.

“What he brings to our team energy-wise on game day is incredible,” Stafford said. He added that Nacua was the most physical receiver he had been around.

Stafford explained that Nacua’s contributions go beyond receiving yards and touchdowns. He praised the wideout’s willingness to take on defenders and make blocks, even when another defender arrives unexpectedly.

Stafford also emphasized that the entire offense understood the need to respond when Adams went down.

“When Devontae, a player like that, a Hall of Famer, a future Hall of Famer, you know, goes down, it’s going to be all hands on deck,” Stafford said. “And those guys stepped up in a big way yesterday.”

Nacua caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in the win over Las Vegas, powering through multiple defenders after the catch on the scoring play.

However, Adams’ absence is not the only concern for Los Angeles. Nacua has also been managing calf and hip issues, making his health a key factor as the Rams prepare for upcoming games.

Rams Rely on Puka Nacua as Injury Concerns Continue

Puka Nacua remains a key figure for the Rams as they navigate their receiving injuries. Despite recent calf concerns, he played against the Raiders and caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. His performance helped Los Angeles secure a 35-21 victory and end a two-game losing streak.

Nacua also addressed the concerns surrounding his injury after the game. He explained that the issue began when he planted his foot while decelerating during practice on October 22. An MRI reportedly revealed no structural damage, allowing him to play against Las Vegas.

Nacua acknowledged the mental challenge of returning while trying to avoid reinjury. He said he focused on preparing himself to play and putting his worries aside.

The Rams will continue monitoring his condition as they prepare for upcoming matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and Arizona Cardinals.

Nacua entered the Rams’ top 10 with 4,676 receiving yards. Stafford set a team record with his 155th touchdown pass, connecting with Nacua against the Raiders in the second quarter.

With Adams expected to miss several weeks, Nacua’s availability and production will be particularly important. The Rams will need him to stay effective as other receivers take on bigger roles.