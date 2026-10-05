Matthew Stafford Wife Kelly Trolls Eagles Fans After Rams Comeback

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a 24-20 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. The win moved Los Angeles to 2-2 and snapped its four-game losing streak against Philadelphia.

Matthew Stafford endured a difficult afternoon but helped the Rams stay within reach. He finished with 316 passing yards on 32-of-51 passes and threw two interceptions.

The victory also marked Puka Nacua’s return after he missed the previous two games with a hip and groin injury. Nacua immediately became a major part of the offense, while Los Angeles found enough plays late to turn a 20-10 deficit into a road victory.

The dramatic finish also produced a reaction from Stafford’s family shortly after the final whistle.

Kelly Stafford Takes Aim at Eagles After Rams’ Comeback Win

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, reacted to the Rams’ victory with a post on her Instagram Story.

She shared a video of Kyren Williams’ game-winning touchdown that put Los Angeles ahead 24-20 with 1:10 remaining.

Kelly Stafford captioned the post: “SORRY PHILLY 🦅❌ / By any freaking means, get your butt into the endzone / HE DID THAT / @kyren.williams”

The post came shortly after the Rams completed their comeback against Philadelphia.

Williams finished the game with 16 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns, while also recording 10 catches for 67 yards.

His second touchdown was the decisive play. After the Rams’ defense forced Philadelphia to punt, Stafford led Los Angeles down the field before Williams scored on a seven-yard run to give the Rams their first lead of the afternoon.

Stafford finished without a touchdown pass but completed 32 of 51 attempts for 316 yards.

His two interceptions were among the mistakes that put Los Angeles in a difficult position before the fourth-quarter rally.

The Rams’ defense then closed out the victory. Byron Young recorded two sacks on Philadelphia’s final possession, including a strip-sack that put the Eagles in a fourth-and-25 situation. The Rams stopped the final pass attempt to seal the win.

Kelly Stafford’s post came as the Rams celebrated a victory that looked unlikely entering the final quarter. Los Angeles had trailed 20-10 before Williams, and the defense helped complete the turnaround.

Puka Nacua Makes Immediate Impact in Rams Return

Nacua also provided an important boost in his first game back.

After missing two games because of his hip and groin injury, he finished with nine receptions for 125 yards against Philadelphia.

Nacua also scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

His return gave Stafford another productive option in a difficult weather game and helped keep the Rams within striking distance.

The performance came after the Rams had expected Nacua to return without a predetermined restriction.

However, the team had planned to monitor his conditioning during the game.

Nacua’s return now gives Los Angeles another key offensive weapon heading into Week 5.

The Rams will next face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, entering the matchup with a 2-2 record.