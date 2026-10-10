Rams Announce Major Aaron Donald News Ahead of Saints Game

The Los Angeles Rams are getting Aaron Donald back, and the good news did not stop there.

“As far as injuries are concerned, Aaron was a DNP, but he’s good. He’ll be good to go for the game. No status there,” McVay told reporters on October 10. “The only guy that’ll be listed as questionable will be Q [Quentin] Lake, but I feel like he’s training in the right direction, feels good. So, that’s a positive for us.”

Tight end Colby Parkinson is also expected back in the lineup after missing Week 4.

Donald, who said on Friday that he planned to play this week, missed the Rams’ Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He returns to the field in time to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

Aaron Donald Gets Honest About Josh Allen Before Rams Host Bills on “Monday Night Football”

Donald did not hold back in his comments about Allen, in whom he saw star potential during a previous encounter.

“He’s a playmaker,” Donald told reporters on October 9 of the former MVP. “I think my first time playing him was 2020. I think that was his first like breakout year or whatever. I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s a different type of player.’ I call him a ‘futuristic Big Ben [Roethlisberger]. More athletic, hard to tackle, a lot faster, able to move a lot different.

“He can hurt you in a lot of different ways. He’s not easy to take down, and he’s a playmaker. That’s all you can say. So, you got to find ways to keep him in the box. Make sure–when you get your hands on him, make sure you get him down to the ground. Not let him stiff arm you, be able to look downfield, and throw a touchdown. So, he’s a guy that you got to worry about and got to try to find a way of effect.”

Donald notably said he did not know exactly what it was that he was dealing with. The Rams listed him with a back injury. At any rate, Donald said the feels “great” after following the Rams training staff’s plan.