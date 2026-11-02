Rams Announce Major Myles Garrett Decision Amid Noteworthy Update

The Los Angeles Rams will get Myles Garrett back in practice this week, per head coach Sean McVay.

“Garrett WILL practice this week,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported on X on November 2. “First action for him since Week 1. Still on IR as they have 21 days to activate him.”

Garrett dealt with knee soreness that the Rams attempted to manage, but ultimately decided that arthroscopic surgery and a stint on injured reserve were necessary. Their biggest blockbuster offseason trade acquisition has yet to record a stat this season.

The Rams plan for the season continues to unfold, and Garrett remains central.

They got back to .500 at 4-4 with their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, but they still have a long way to go following their slow start to the season.

“The Rams are still talented despite the absences of Myles Garrett, [Davante] Adams, defensive lineman Kobie Turner, defensive tackle Poona Ford, [Terrence] Ferguson and [Colby] Parkinson. But they’re not scary yet, and they’re not free of the flaws that have haunted their roster since the draft, such as wide receiver depth and special teams,” Atkins wrote on November 2.

“The Rams need to beat the 2-4-1 Washington Commanders and 3-5 Cardinals on the road the next two weeks to reach 6-4. Then they’ll get a bye week, with hopes of returning Garrett, Turner, Ferguson and Parkinson.”

The return of Garrett to the practice field was not the only positive for the Rams. They also got encouraging news on second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson.

“Terrance Ferguson has a good chance to practice this week, too,” Atkins noted.

Ferguson has been sidelined since Week 3 against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury. He was expected to be the Rams’ de factor WR3 this season. Getting him back will have a significant impact on the offense just as Garrett’s return will on the defense.