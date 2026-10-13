Rams Urged to Add $51 Million Super Bowl Champion After Sean McVay’s Comments

Sean McVay put the entire Los Angeles Rams roster on notice following their 37-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football,” but the message was clearest for second-year pro and placekicker Harrison Mevis.

“In the kicking game, especially with our PAT, field goal, not even close to good enough. It cost us the game tonight,” McVay told reporters after the game on October 12.

“I’m going to evaluate everything with the third-and-5 play…. I wish I would have had a better play call and gone for it, got it a lot tighter. I’m sick right now with myself, and I’m so proud of that group. This is the tough part of sports, but I’m proud of that team. I’m proud of the way that we battled, and I’m sick that we came up short.”

Mevis hit all four of his PATs, but he went on 0-2 on field goals, with the second attempt blocked.

McVay–who has overhauled the special teams unit since the start of last season, save for punter Ethan Evans–continued, “I’ll be regretting kicking that and not having a better call to be able to go for it on third down and go to fourth, or whatever it was, and that’s on me.”

Play

There was criticism for Rams special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who is in his first season with the club, as there was for McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

However, McVay noted that he liked some of their coverages.

Justin Tucker Floated as Option for Rams Amid Sean McVay’s Comments

McVay’s remarks notably came amid a strong suggestion that the Rams pursue an outside option to replace Mevis.

Former NFL safety Su’a Cravens suggested the Rams pursue former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Tucker, 36, is a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time First Team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion.

He has also been mired in controversy amid sexual assault allegations.

“At this point, I’m bringing in Justin Tucker. I don’t care what anybody has to say about this. If you want to play and act and be hypersen[sitive], and, ‘Oh! You can’t do that.’ Deshaun Watson is getting his name chanted in the stadium in Cleveland right now. Because you know what fanatics can care less about if you’re winning? What you do off the field. I promise, as much as America loves to go, ‘Oh no, we can–’ no, you don’t,” Cravens said on the Rams Postgame Show.

“When it makes money, you don’t care. When it comes to betting, you don’t care. If it makes you feel good when you drink, you don’t care. So, stop acting like the Rams can’t bring in a competent kicker who can dead-eye a kick from 60 yards.”

“Bring in Deestroying [Donald De La Haye] for all I care at this point,” Cravens posted on X.

According to reports, 16 women have accused Tucker of sexual misconduct. Tucker has denied the allegations, but the Ravens released him amid the news in 2025.

He has since worked out for the New York Jets.

Tucker has not kicked in a game since the AFC Divisional Playoffs following the 2024 regular season. Tucker, who has earned $51 million in his career, also converted a career-low 73.3% of his FGAs during that 2024 season with the Ravens.