Sean McVay Gets Honest After Viral Moment in Rams Comeback Win Over Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams completed the comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, winning

“I can’t remember the last time I saw an NFL head coach orchestrate a team meeting DURING the game. Usually it’s a position coach…,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz posted on X in reaction to the clip of McVay rallying the Rams.

“But Sean McVay did it here, and the #Rams flipped the script to come back and beat the Eagles on the road.”

McVay shifted the credit for the turnaround to the players.

“I don’t remember exactly,” McVay told reporters when asked what he said. “It was just more of what is on my heart to just say, ‘Guys, we’re capable. You got to believe, and we got to just string good plays together. Our defense is doing everything that they can to keep us in this game.’

“And I believed in that group. I believed in our ability to be able to consistently execute on some things that we didn’t, and probably something along those lines. But they were the ones that

brought it to life. They’re the ones that deserve all the credit.”

Players said that Matthew Stafford also spoke up. And while he did not give much more detail than McVay, he did express appreciation for his head coach.

“Just trying to motivate,” Stafford said.

“Obviously, Sean’s a fantastic leader. He’s heavily involved with the offensive side of the ball. And was just trying to put some belief in our team, which I think we had. But it was great to hear from him how much he trusted and believed in us.”

Sean McVay Gets Honest About Rams Win in Philly

This win snaps the Rams’ winless streak against the Nick Sirianni-led Eagles, including a loss in thee 2024 NFC Divisional Playoffs. McVay referenced the drought against the Eagles during his availability.

That was after he praised the Rams for overcoming a 10-point deficit with roughly 7 minutes left.

“I think a lot of teams would have folded in those situations, but our defense kept giving us a reason to believe, and really proud of them. And I’m proud of the offense and the special teams coming to life when they had to,” McVay said. “Got to figure out how we play more complimentary football. But to come in here, a tough atmosphere, and to be able to get the win. There’s no style points in this league, but I do think a lot of growth can come from this.”

McVay also noted that he had a lot of “respect” for Sirianni amid his praise for the Rams’ resolve in the comeback victory.

“There’s been a lot of back and forth games. We’ve had some crazy games, where we were down two possessions a couple years ago in the Divisional Round here in the snow. Weren’t able to finish it. We were able to finish today,” McVay said. “We, obviously, haven’t found a way to be able to get it done here, and our guys found a way today.

“Got to be able to regroup. A lot of things that we can clean up, but I’m really proud of them.