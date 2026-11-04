Rams Announce Crushing News About $51 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams have lose Jaylen Watson for the rest of the 2026 season.

“Rams CB Jaylen Watson is getting shoulder surgery and is out for the season,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reports on X on November 4, relaying the update from head coach Sean McVay.

That news comes as a significant blow for the Rams, who have navigated injuries at various positions this season, including at cornerback where Watson’s bookend, Trent McDuffie, is not practicing on Wednesday due to a back issue, per The Associated Press’ Greg Beacham.

McDuffie had only recently returned from a two-game absence due to a groin injury.

This new issue for McDuffie is just the latest setback that the Rams must overcome, a reality that Watson’s season-ending surgery only amplifies.

Rams Lose Jaylen Watson for Season Amid Updates on Trent McDuffie, Myles Garrett & More

As significant of a loss as Watson’s injury and the potential absence in Week 9 for McDuffie are, the Rams did get some good news on the day.

“#Rams HC Sean McVay says both Myles Garrett and Terrance Ferguson will both practice today,” NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti posted on X on November 4, noting that both players will be limited during the season.

Even still, Bisciotti called the loss of Watson “big news.”

The Rams signed Watson to a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency, reuniting him and McDuffie, as the Chiefs did en route to multiple Super Bowl wins.

The Rams’ secondary was a major source of disconcern heading into the 2026 offseason, and the moves for McDuffie and Watson were arguably more necessary than the blockbuster trade for Garrett.

Garrett has not played since Week 1.

He has received positive updates for the past few weeks as he nears a return from a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery.

Ferguson has been out since Week 3 due to an ankle injury. The Rams will have 21 days to decide whether or not to activate Garrett or Ferguson, which would be early in Week 12, ahead of their matchup against the Green Bay Packers.