Myles Garrett & Girlfriend Chloe Kim Announce Personal News Ahead of Bills Game

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a major Week 5 test against the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. Sean McVay’s team will look to build on its comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles as it returns home for Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Myles Garrett remains a key storyline as the Rams monitor his recovery from knee surgery. The team is taking a cautious approach to his return as it prepares for a demanding stretch of the season.

Away from the field, Garrett’s girlfriend, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, has another development attracting attention. The two athletes have built successful careers in different sports, and Kim is now exploring a new opportunity beyond snowboarding.

Chloe Kim Confirms The Traitors Season 5 Appearance

Chloe Kim confirmed her participation in The Traitors Season 5 through an Instagram post on October 10. The Olympic snowboarder shared her excitement about joining the reality competition, prompting enthusiastic fan responses.

“Well welll wellllll 😏 New season of @thetraitorsus on @peacock, see you soon 😘,” Kim wrote.

Peacock had announced the show’s 23-person cast on September 18. Kim’s inclusion surprised some fans, but her October 10 post confirmed her participation.

Fans quickly filled the comments with supportive messages. Several expressed excitement about seeing Kim take on a new challenge outside competitive snowboarding.

Kim’s friend Eric Nam also expressed his support. He said he was surprised she hadn’t told him she was joining the show. However, he understood the need for secrecy surrounding the cast.

“I am I have to root for my friend Chloe,” Eric Nam said in an interview. He added that he was surprised she had kept the news from him.

Kim’s announcement comes after another notable year in her sporting career. She won the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year award for a record third time in April 2026. She was also named to Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list for 2026.

At the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February, Kim won silver in the women’s halfpipe. Her bid for a third consecutive Olympic gold ended when South Korea’s Choi Gaon claimed the title.

Myles Garrett and Rams Prepare for Bills Matchup

While Kim prepares for her television appearance, Myles Garrett and the Rams remain focused on their upcoming game. Head coach Sean McVay provided an update on Garrett’s recovery after knee surgery.

McVay said Garrett is making progress but indicated the team will likely delay opening his practice window next week. The pass rusher’s return date remains uncertain.

“He’s making good progress, but what I will say is he’s not ready to say whether we’ll open that window or not,” McVay said.

The coach stressed that the Rams want Garrett to return at his expected level of performance. Simply getting him back on the field is not enough.

“When you do something like this, let’s put him in a good position to return to performance,” McVay said.

Garrett’s recovery remains an important consideration as Los Angeles prepares to face Buffalo. The Rams will need to challenge Allen, who can hurt defenses with both his passing and running ability.

McVay confirmed that Aaron Donald, tight end Colby Parkinson, and cornerback Jaylen Watson are cleared for the Bills game.

Safety Quentin Lake remains questionable after dealing with a hip injury. His status will be key as the Rams prepare to face Buffalo’s offense.

Los Angeles enters the matchup at 2-2, while the Bills are 3-1. The Rams will look to secure another win, even as Garrett continues working toward his return.

Kim’s announcement adds a personal development to Garrett’s week. However, the Rams’ immediate priority remains their Monday Night Football matchup against the Bills and Allen.