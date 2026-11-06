Rams Dealt Great News on Myles Garrett Days Before Commanders Game

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a pivotal Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders as they look to maintain their position among the NFL’s contenders. With several important players dealing with injuries, defensive availability could play a major role in determining how the team approaches Sunday’s game.

The Rams will need their defensive front to create pressure and limit opportunities for Washington’s offense.

However, the defensive picture has also become more complicated in the secondary. s.

Myles Garrett Trending Toward Rams Return After Knee Surgery Ahead of Commanders Game

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Rams outside linebacker Myles Garrett is on track to be activated from injured reserve before Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Rapoport, reporting alongside Mike Garafolo, shared an encouraging update on the defensive star’s recovery.

“Rams star Myles Garrett, working his way back from knee surgery that landed him on Injured Reserve, is on track to be activated ahead of Sunday’s game at the Commanders. Garrett has practiced all week, and all indications point towards him playing. A big lift,” Rapoport reported.

Garrett has been sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in September.

He played 40 snaps in the Rams’ season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers before the procedure and subsequently landed on injured reserve. The recovery has kept him out for seven games.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year returned to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day reinstatement window.

McVay said the coaching staff would carefully monitor his workload and response before deciding on his return to game action.

Garrett was expected to take approximately half of his usual practice reps Wednesday.

He remained a limited participant Thursday, giving the Rams another opportunity to evaluate his progress before Sunday’s matchup.

Although Rapoport’s update points toward an encouraging outcome, the team still needs to complete the activation process and determine his official game status.

His potential return would be significant for a Rams defense that has been without one of the league’s most productive pass rushers.

Garrett recorded an NFL-record 23 sacks for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 and has reached at least 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons. He did not record a tackle or sack in his 40 snaps against San Francisco before his injury.

Sunday could also mark the first time Garrett and defensive tackle Aaron Donald play together.

The two defensive stars have combined for five Defensive Player of the Year awards and 236½ career sacks.

Their potential pairing would give Los Angeles another major option to pressure Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Garrett’s progress is encouraging, but the Rams must also account for a significant loss in their secondary before the Commanders game.

Rams Lose Jaylen Watson for Season as Secondary Faces More Injury Concerns

McVay confirmed Wednesday that cornerback Jaylen Watson needs shoulder surgery and will be placed on injured reserve for the season.

The coach said Watson wanted to play through the injury, but medical recommendations made surgery the appropriate decision.

“It’s the right thing to do by him, even though it sucks because he’s been such a bright spot for us,” McVay said.

Watson had allowed a 48.5% completion rate as the nearest defender, the fourth-lowest mark among players with at least 30 targets through the first eight weeks.

His absence increases the importance of Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Both have earned the coaching staff’s confidence. Forbes entered Week 9 with an 80.8 Pro Football Focus defensive grade, ranking seventh among cornerbacks, while Wallace’s 77.3 grade ranked 10th.

The Rams also have other availability concerns.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie, safety Kam Curl, tight end Colby Parkinson and long snapper Joe Cardona remained sidelined Thursday.

Garrett and tight end Terrance Ferguson were limited in their second straight practice.

With Watson out for the season and several defensive players working through injuries, Los Angeles will need its remaining options to step up. Garrett’s potential return could provide timely help to a defense facing a challenging road matchup in Washington.