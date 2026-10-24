Los Angeles Rams Accused of Puka Nacua Cover-Up

The situation around Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua is, allegedly, more complicated than it seems on the surface. That is even with all that is public about his off-field transgressions on injury concerns on the field.

In reaction to the news of Nacua’s exit from practice on Thursday, Fox Sports 1’s Collin Cowherd brought some striking assertions to light regarding the receiver’s behavior.

The overarching issue for thee rams is thaat Nacua is in the final year of his rookie contract.

“He’s a remarkable talent. He’s also very immature. They’ve been putting out fires behind the scenes for three years. You’ve read about some of them. And he gets hurt pretty regularly,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on October 23, noting Davante Adams’ injury woes too.

“This is when gmming is really hard, because [Nacua]’s an unbelievable talent. A fifth round receiver, his rookie year, you’re like, ‘Wow!’ He can block. He’s physical yards after the catch. But is given him a $100 million going to make him more mature? Because they’ve been putting out some fires, and you’ve read about some of it.”

In the past 10 months, Nacua has drawn attention for multiple decisions that Rams head coach Sean McVay has acknowledged as unbecoming of him (Nacua) and the organiztion:

Attempted to bring internet streamers into Rams facilities

Accused NFL officials of making phantom calls for camera time (apologized)

Planned TD celebration featuring antisemitic tropes (apologized)

Seen stumbling around in public after Super Bowl

Sued over alleged biting incident on New Year’s Eve 2025

Nacua revealed McVay’s dismay with his attempt to bring the streamers into the Rams’ building.

He also checked himself into a private rehabilitation facility this offseason and has since spoken candidly about his battles with using alcohol as a crutch. All of that plays into Cowherd’s underlying point about the

“My take is, if the Rams felt good about it, you’d have a contract,” Cowherd said. “I wouldn’t pay him, and I think he’s great.”

The Rams have stood by Nacua through it all, but actions speak louder than words.

Nacua has vastly outplayed his current contract. But the old adage that money does not change anyone, it only enhances who they already were is something the Rams must take into consideration with any deal, not just Nacua.

That is to say nothing of Nacua’s physical play style. He has missed 9 games in the past three seasons (six in 2024 and one in 2025).

That is after playing in all 17 regular-season contests as a rookie.

Nacua could miss Week 7 due to his calf injury. Cowherd said that the two-time Pro Bowler and 2025 First Team All-Pro’s “body sometimes feels old” amid similar concerns elsewhere on the offense.

Cowherd insisted he was not questioning Nacua’s talent, but rather the long-term implications of signing him to an extension for the Rams.

“You get into the sit[uation], okay, you’re going to pay him, and you’re paying Davante, and you’re paying [Matthew] Stafford. You’re paying Myles Garrett. You got a couple of these defensive linemen, you gotta pay them. You got Kobie Turner; you just paid Trent McDuffie,” Cowherd said.

“You’d rather move guys a year early than a year late, especially guys, that get dinged up. And I’m thinking, if the Rams lost this weekend to the Raiders and they’re 2-5, are they acquiring some draft picks? Are they looking in the mirror going, ‘Guys…’? What if the Niners, win and they lose? You’re not winning the division like. You’re not, right? It’s not that early. Now, the games start to–that Rams Raiders game, that is a big deal.”

Rams Facing Harsh Reality Check

The more pressing issue for the Rams is that they painted themselves into a corner, not bolstering their wide receiver room behind Nacua and Adams–who is on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury–better.

“You can point the fingers at the play calling, but they probably should have got out and gotten out of receiver,” Cowherd said. “The reason they had to go get two Kansas City corners, because the year before, inexplicably, they didn’t draft the corner. They didn’t want to spend a high draft pick on a corner. I think we all overvalued it. We forget this is a young man’s league.

“Rams, feel a little stayed a little old dinged up a lot of guys making a lot of money, a lot of legacies here. Doesn’t feel right.”

Nacua and the Rams still have time to right their ship for a Super Bowl run, but not much.