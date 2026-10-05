Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams Team Captain Facing Punishment

The Los Angeles Rams got a big game from Puka Nacua in his return to the field after hip and groin injuries sidelined him for two weeks, but he could hear from the NFL in the coming days.

Nacua’s final line–nine receptions for 125 yards–did not include a trip to the end zone, but his impact on the Rams’ offense was clear. But one play that does not show up in the stat sheet could come back to bite him.

He is not the only Rams player at risk, either.

Puka Nacua Could Face Punishment After Rams Beat Eagles

During the third quarter, on a second-and-2 play from the Eagles 30-yard line, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford handed the ball off to Kyren Williams. It gained 7 yards, but officials flagged Nacua for an “illegal blindside block.”

The in-game penalty was 15 yards and replaying the down.

The drive ended at the start of the fourth quarter in a turnover on downs, but the final word could come this week from the NFL, since that is among the fineable offenses.

Per league rules, fines for a first-time offense like Nacua’s could reach $17,911.

If he is fined, another such infraction could incur another fine, that one as high as $23,882. However, the NFL often levies punishments that fall anywhere between or even beyond its various listed fines.

The more ominous part is that it would count as on strike for Nacua. He would have two more before triggering a one-game suspension, per revised league rules announced in August.

The 2026 NFL rulebook lays out the rule in great detail.

If Nacua is fined and the penalty is not overturned, he could get some of his fine money back–again, assuming he is fined–if he avoids another infraction in the same category the rest of the season.

However, the strike would carry forward into future seasons.

Rams Team Captain Facing Discipline

In addition to Nacua, Rams team captain and starting inside linebacker Nate Landman could also hear from the NFL ahead of Week 5. The Rams will face the Buffalo Bills, who suffered their first loss of the season in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

During the second quarter, Landman made a stop on Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. But he also drew a flag for “unnecessary roughness.”

Former Vice President of NFL Officiating Dean Blandino clarified the call further.

“I think with the back judge was calling was a hit to the head/neck area of a defensless player,” Blandino said during the broadcast of the Rams win. “Shoulder to the head, and that’s why they called that.”

Fines for hits on defenseless players range from $17,911 for first-time offenses to $23,882 for second-time offenses. They are also part of the revised guidelines.

The NFL also fines players over calls that were not made during games.

That means that they could levy them for a slew of items and leave Nacua and Landman’s respective situations without any further discipline. That would not negate the call against them, though.

No Eagles players were called for fineable offenses, but they too are subject to the NFLs review.