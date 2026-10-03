Rams Get Puka Nacua Suspension Update After Rumors Swirl

The Los Angeles Rams face significant speculation regarding Puka Nacua during the wide receiver’s two-game injury absence. They have been debunked, including the severity.

The Rams will get Nacua back after a groin injury sidelined him following Week 1. But they are not going to overdo it with their star wide receiver right out of the gates. That is despite a positive outlook regarding his health.

“Rams WR Puka Nacua sought multiple medical opinions on the groin injury that sidelined him the past two weeks, and everyone was in agreement: Surgery isn’t needed at this time,” The Sweep’s Tom Pelissero wrote on October 3. “Nacua is feeling a lot better, and there’s optimism he can make an impact Sunday against the Eagles.”

Pelissero notably added that Nacua “may be on a stricter snap count than usual.”

As noteworthy as that is, it is secondary to the other update on Nacua’s situation. It is regarding speculation that his absence was some form of discipline. Hint: it was not

“Nacua faces a civil suit over allegations that he made an antisemitic statement and bit two women. This also comes after Nacua performed antisemitic gestures on a livestream last season and had a public stint in rehab in the offseason. But as one highly placed source put it: If the league wants to punish Nacua, it will do so publicly,” The Athletic’s Jonathon Jones wrote on October 3, adding another about Nacua’s contract situation as a non-factor.

“Neither of these theories holds water. Per a source, the Rams not playing Nacua has nothing to do with what he does or will do on the field. Nacua, according to a source, has to overcome the mental hurdle of his injury. But it is further complicated by his physical style of play and a worry that he risks re-injury upon return.”

Jones argued that Nacua’s on-field play warrants a deal that pays him upwards of $40 million annually. However, durability concerns are a factor the Rams must consider, along with his behavior off the field.

Nacua has taken steps to address the latter.

Puka Nacua Gets Honest About Revealing Interview

Nacua spoke candidly about opening up to Netflix’s Elle Duncan in a one-on-one interview ahead of the season opener. He said he had turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism. Asked why he chose to share that, Nacua was again candid.

It was to “give the opportunity for other people to hear my story.”

“I know some of the things that happened for me in the offseason, some of the things that I brought upon myself, and just the attention that I realized that … surrounded my life and the sport that I get to play,” Nacua said on October 1. “Something that Coach always says is ‘Clarity is kindness.

“Being able to express that to other people who may not know exactly what’s going on, but also to share that for myself. I think of … my son growing older. The opportunity for me to be able to share those things with him and for him to see that and say that, hopefully–to see later on down the road–that there has been growth and progress and something that we can share and learn from together.”