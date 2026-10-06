Rams Get Concerning Puka Nacua Update From Doctor After Eagles Win

The Los Angeles Rams picked up an important win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, overcoming a 10-point deficit to secure a 24-20 comeback victory.

Puka Nacua was also back on the field after missing the previous two games.

The wide receiver immediately made his presence felt against Philadelphia, finishing with nine catches for 125 yards. He also scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown as the Rams rallied late in the game.

Nacua’s return provided a major boost to the Rams’ offense. However, questions remain about the issue that kept him sidelined and what it could mean going forward.

Dr. Jesse Morse Raises New Concern Over Puka Nacua’s ‘Pre-Hernia’

Dr. Jesse Morse raised a concern about Nacua’s condition after the receiver returned against the Eagles. Speaking in response to Pro Football Talk’s report, Morse said:

Puka Nacua In my opinion, this is matter of when, not if Best case scenario, he makes it the entire season and ends up having sports hernia repair surgery (likely by Dr. William Meyers) in the off-season. Every time he lifts his leg, pushes his foot down to cut and get off… https://t.co/C6oTmuokV8 — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) October 5, 2026

“Puka Nacua

In my opinion, this is a matter of when, not if

Best case scenario, he makes it the entire season and ends up having sports hernia repair surgery (likely by Dr. William Meyers) in the offseason.”

The concern centers on what was described as a “pre-hernia.”

Pro Football Talk explained that Nacua does not currently have a full hernia.

Instead, there is a weakness in the muscle wall around the core, hip, and groin area that could potentially develop into one.

That makes Nacua’s workload particularly important. Every time he pushes off a foot, accelerates, or changes direction, stress is placed on the affected area.

Reaching overhead can also place additional stress on the tissue due to how the abdomen stretches.

Nacua showed no obvious limitation in his production against Philadelphia. He caught nine passes for 125 yards and added his rushing touchdown during the comeback.

Morse also discussed possible treatment options, such as PRP or stem cell injections, although the information provided does not indicate that Nacua has undergone either treatment.

If there were a significant setback, the possibility of surgery could move closer, while a typical recovery from sports hernia surgery can take around six weeks.

For now, the key point is that Morse’s comments represent his medical opinion rather than a statement that Nacua needs or will have surgery.

The Rams also have another important player potentially nearing a return, giving the team more to monitor after its win in Philadelphia.

Rams Receive Encouraging Aaron Donald Update

Sean McVay also provided an encouraging update on Aaron Donald after the veteran defensive lineman missed the Eagles game because of back soreness.

McVay expressed hope that Donald could return against the Buffalo Bills.

He said, “I don’t want to pigeonhole, but yeah, that’s the direction that it looks like it’s trending in,” when discussing the possibility.

Donald returned from retirement in 2026 and played earlier this season before a back issue sidelined him against Philadelphia.

The Rams will now have to monitor his progress ahead of their next matchup.

Jaylen Watson could also potentially return after dealing with a dislocated shoulder.

The Rams plan to harness Watson’s shoulder during the week, and McVay hopes the cornerback will be able to play.

Josh Wallace started in Watson’s place against the Eagles.

For the Rams, Nacua’s return was an immediate boost, but the concern surrounding his hip and groin area remains an important storyline. At the same time, the possible returns of Donald and Watson could give Los Angeles additional reinforcements moving forward.