Rams Get Major Puka Nacua Injury Update Ahead of Raiders Game

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders while dealing with injuries to several important players. At 2-4, Los Angeles faces added pressure to get its key contributors back as it tries to improve.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is already expected to be without wide receiver Davante Adams, who is projected to miss six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Rams have also suffered significant defensive losses, including nose tackle Poona Ford, who is out for the season, and defensive lineman Kobie Turner, who is expected to miss several weeks.

Puka Nacua’s role in the offense makes his availability another key issue ahead of Sunday’s game. His latest setback has created uncertainty as Los Angeles prepares for its road matchup.

Puka Nacua’s Calf Injury Appears to Be Minor

ESPN NFL insider Ian Rapoport updated Nacua’s status during “Good Morning Football,” saying testing showed the receiver’s calf injury appeared less serious than initially feared.

However, the results did not confirm whether he would be ready to play against the Raiders.

“Yesterday we learned that Puka Nacua left practice with a calf injury, went to have tests,” Rapoport said.

“My understanding is after the test it was more minor than anything else. I wouldn’t say precautionary, ’cause it’s not nothing, but at least not a significant injury.”

Rapoport stressed that a less serious injury does not automatically mean Nacua will be available Sunday.

“What that doesn’t tell us is whether or not Puka Nacua would be able to play this weekend for the Los Angeles Rams,” he said.

The uncertainty comes at a difficult time for the Rams. Adams’ hamstring injury has already removed one of Stafford’s leading targets out of the lineup for an extended period.

If Nacua also misses the Raiders game, Los Angeles would have to depend more heavily on its remaining receivers.

Roster options include Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield.

Head coach Sean McVay said the team hadn’t discussed adding a receiver from outside the organization, though they could consider practice-squad options.

Nacua’s availability therefore remains a key question heading into Sunday.

Rapoport’s assessment offers some encouragement about the severity of the calf injury, but he did not suggest that the receiver had been cleared to play.

The Rams will need more clarity on Nacua’s condition before determining how to approach the matchup. With Adams sidelined, his status could significantly affect Stafford’s receiving options.

Trent McDuffie’s Injury Adds to Rams’ Defensive Concerns

Los Angeles also faces uncertainty in its secondary, with cornerback Trent McDuffie managing a groin injury.

McVay said McDuffie was feeling better, but the team would evaluate his progress before deciding his status for Sunday’s game.

“He’s feeling much better,” McVay said.

“The hope is, progress this week, and determine his status at the end of this week.”

McDuffie’s situation adds to a growing list of defensive concerns.

Ford will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his triceps, while Turner is expected to miss several weeks with a groin strain.

Outside linebacker Myles Garrett also remains on injured reserve and will not return to practice this week.

These absences leave Los Angeles with several personnel decisions to manage before facing the Raiders.

The Rams must now monitor both sides of the ball as they prepare for Sunday.

Nacua’s calf injury remains the team’s top offensive concern, while McDuffie’s recovery could shape the team’s defensive plans.