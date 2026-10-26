Puka Nacua Delivers Injury Update After Rams Beat Raiders

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua delivered under less-than-ideal circumstances.

Nacua entered the contest as questionable due to a calf injury that he suffered in Thursday’s practice and which caused him to miss Friday’s session.

“Just trying to run, and deceleration after, guys, it kind of tapped off on the play. I just planted, and just felt something in my lower calf,” Nacua told reporters on October 25, saying that an MRI did not reveal anything significant.

“There are something, and I’m not sure the exact muscle, but in the lower calf,” Nacua said.

“I try to mentally prepare and say that I’m full focus and being able to play in the game and kind of letting some of those worries and fears go,” Nacua said about concerns over reinjury.

His calf injury is in addition to a groin injury that cost him two games earlier this season, and a hip injury that he battled during training camp and the preseason. He admitted his effort to “definitely try to stay warm on the sidelines” amid his myriad ailments.

Nacua said his focus has been on being available for the Rams.

“Just trying to figure out how I can best feel out there on Sunday and doing everything I can,” Nacua said, finishing the day with eight receptions for 68 yards and 1 touchdown.

The 35-21 victory that pushed the Rams to 3-4 on the season. This snapped their two-game losing streak, with matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and Arizona Cardinals coming up before their bye week.

Puka Nacua Sends Strong Message About Rams

Nacua praised the Rams training staff for helping him get back on the field, and quarterback Matthew Stafford for helping him stay involved and up to speed.

“I just trust in the process,” Nacua said. “I’m super grateful for everybody in the training room.

“Then also, the belief in Coach [Sean McVay] and everybody for me to be able to go out there and still perform. And just the communication. I think Matthew, it’s something that he prides himself in. But especially when not getting me able to get some of those reps. The time to mentally steal a rep and conversate, and have that conversation, where we know where we can be on the same page. So, it felt really good.”

Nacua praised the Rams tight ends for cashing in on their scoring opportunities, Davis Allen in particular, as well as the defense for stepping up as they needed. It will be worth monitoring Nacua’s participation in practice for the Rams over the next couple of weeks.

They could keep him on limited reps to preserve him until the bye week, especially knowing they will not have Adams until roughly then.

Nacua has shown that he is still a threat at less than 100%.

The Rams still have lofty ambitions for the remainder of the season, though, and they will need Nacua to have a chance at achieving them. Nacua’s physical playing style invites bumps and bruises, which is all the more reason for the Rams to proceed with caution.