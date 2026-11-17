The Los Angeles Rams may have an answer to their growing offensive line issues.

Rookie Keagen Trost, a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, has been floated as an option after backup center Dylan McMahon suffered a knee injury.

Rams reporter Adam Grosbard named Trost as a possibility on Monday, Nov. 16, following McMahon’s placement on injured reserve.

“Keagen Trost is an option,” Grosbard wrote.

Keagen Trost is an option. The on-roster addition is Justin Dedich who can play both guard and center. The question is if the Rams can spare an IR return spot on him https://t.co/xKiylQfR6V — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 17, 2026

The suggestion comes as Los Angeles faces injuries to three interior offensive linemen.

Trost has experience at multiple positions, and head coach Sean McVay previously identified him as someone who could play center in an emergency.

Rams’ Keagen Trost Could Help Fill Offensive Line Void

The Rams lost two centers during their 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Starter Coleman Shelton suffered a hamstring injury before McMahon replaced him. McMahon then injured his knee, forcing another change.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Shelton is expected to miss four to six weeks. McMahon was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Beaux Limmer, who started Sunday’s game at left guard in place of the injured Steve Avila, moved to center. Bill Murray then stepped in at guard.

Trost could give McVay a direct way to arrange the line.

The Rams selected the Missouri product with the No. 93 overall pick in April. He began the season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason.

Los Angeles activated Trost on Oct. 17, bringing him back to the active roster.

McVay had lauded the rookie’s versatility months before the injuries piled up.

In April, the Rams coach said Trost could handle all five offensive line positions, including center if needed.

“Now, fortunately, we’ve got some depth at that spot (center), but that value is incredibly versatile,” McVay said at the time.

That depth has since taken a considerable hit.

Rams Have Another Choice With Justin Dedich

Trost isn’t the only player Los Angeles could turn to.

Grosbard also identified veteran Justin Dedich, who has remained on injured reserve since August.

“The on-roster addition is Justin Dedich who can play both guard and center,” Grosbard wrote.

However, bringing Dedich back would require another injured reserve return designation.

“The question is if the Rams can spare an IR return spot on him,” Grosbard added.

NFL teams have a limited number of those designations during the regular season. Los Angeles has already used one to activate Trost.

The Rams now enter their bye week at 6-4, with their next game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 25.

Limmer is an alternative at center, but moving him there creates a problem at guard while Avila recovers.

Trost gives Los Angeles someone on the active roster who could help fill the gap. Whether McVay trusts the rookie with a bigger duty remains to be seen.