Rams Get Bad News About Puka Nacua After Commanders Game

A historic day for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has led to uncertainty about the All-Pro’s health after he suffered another injury.

“#Rams All-Pro WR Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury on the final offensive snap today and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, per @AdamSchefter and me,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on November 8.

“The team does not believe he suffered a torn ACL, but the imaging Monday will tell more. “

NFL on Prime’s James Palmer shared a clip of the play during which Nacua suffered the injury, a handoff on third-and-11 during the fourth quarter of the 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

Nacua has also battled groin and hip injuries this year, missing Weeks 2 and 3 due to his ailments.

The Rams are also without Davante Adams.

Adams ruptured his hamstring and required a cleanup surgery to address it. He is on injured reserve and has been since Week 6. The Rams are hopeful about getting Adams back after the bye, but it could be longer.

They only got their start defensive tandem of Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett on the field together for the first time this week.

They did not have Super Bowl champion corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

Puka Nacua Injury Undercuts Historic Day for Rams Star

Nacua’s injury looms large, but it does not diminish his 14-catch, 150-yard day that also included a touchdown in the Rams’ win.

“Puka Nacua’s 9th career game with 150 rec yards breaks a tie with Jerry Rice and Randy Moss for the 2nd-most by a player within their first 4 seasons since 1970 [eyes emoji],” ESPN Insights posted on X.

“Only Justin Jefferson had more in his 1st 4 seasons (11).”

The Rams posted, “Puka Nacua tied Robert Woods (23) for the 15th-most receiving touchdowns in franchise history,” adding, “He has scored a receiving touchdown in three consecutive games, tying the longest streak of his career (Weeks 16-18, 2025).”

If Nacua is injured, that could spur the Rams to make a move before the 2026 trade deadline passes on November 10.