Is Puka Nacua Playing Today vs Eagles? Rams WR’s Status

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 4 facing another important road test as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Los Angeles is 1-2 after letting a 16-point halftime lead slip away in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Sean McVay’s team will look to get back on track against the Eagles, who are also dealing with several absences.

The matchup will feature key players on both sides, with Matthew Stafford leading the Rams offense and Jalen Hurts guiding Philadelphia.

Puka Nacua remains one of the central figures in Los Angeles’ offensive plans. Since entering the NFL, the wide receiver has quickly established himself as a major target for Stafford and one of the team’s most productive players.

Rams Get Huge Puka Nacua Update Ahead of Eagles Game

After missing the Rams’ previous two games, Nacua’s status became one of the biggest questions surrounding Sunday’s matchup.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a significant update, reporting, “Sources: Rams do not intend to limit Puka Nacua’s workload today vs. the Eagles.”

Nacua missed the past two games with a hip and groin injury.

He returned to full participation in Friday’s practice and does not carry an injury designation for the game.

However, the Rams still want to evaluate his conditioning once he is on the field.

That means his actual snap count could change depending on how he feels during the game.

Nacua has 318 receptions for 4,265 yards and 19 touchdowns through 45 career games.

He caught 129 passes for an NFL-leading 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025.

He started this season with five catches for 74 yards against the San Francisco 49ers before the injury sidelined him.

His return gives Stafford another major option alongside Davante Adams, who has 11 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns through three games.

McVay said Nacua “looked sharp” during Thursday’s practice and added, “But he does look good. He looks strong, and he looks ready to go.”

There has been some differing reporting on his potential workload.

Tom Pelissero previously indicated that Nacua could face a stricter snap count than usual, while Schefter’s latest report says the Rams enter Sunday without an intention to limit him.

Rams Rule Out Aaron Donald as Eagles Test Looms

While Nacua strengthens the offense, the Rams will be without a major piece on defense.

Aaron Donald has been ruled out against Philadelphia because of back soreness that surfaced following the loss to Denver.

Donald returned from retirement this season and has played in two games.

McVay said Donald is “as tough as it gets, just not feeling good enough,” and that it would be irresponsible to ask him to play under those circumstances.

The Rams will therefore need other defensive linemen to handle additional responsibility against Hurts and the Eagles.

Donald’s absence comes with Los Angeles already dealing with other personnel issues.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson is also out, while tight end Colby Parkinson is questionable.

The Rams will have to manage those absences while trying to contain an Eagles offense missing several key players of its own.

Nacua’s expected return gives Stafford a major offensive piece, while Donald’s absence creates a different challenge for McVay’s defense.