Rams’ Alaric Jackson Won’t Go Down Without a Fight

The Los Angeles Rams are pushing back on the two-game suspension handed to starting left tackle Alaric Jackson.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Jackson intends to appeal the punishment, according to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti on October 13.

The development came hours after the NFL suspended Jackson without pay for two games for punching Bradley Chubb following Los Angeles’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson’s appeal creates an important wrinkle for a Rams team attempting to regroup from a 2-3 start. As it stands, their $57 million left tackle is scheduled to miss upcoming games against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

McVay Confirms Jackson Will Appeal Suspension

The NFL announced that Jackson violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which covers conduct “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,” per the Los Angeles Times.

The incident occurred during postgame activity at SoFi Stadium. Chubb appeared to say something to Jackson as players were exchanging jerseys. Jackson then approached the Bills linebacker and struck him in the head before players intervened.

The two-game penalty has a pronounced price beyond Jackson’s availability. He signed a three-year, $57 million contract with Los Angeles in February 2025 and has developed into Matthew Stafford’s primary blindside protector.

Jackson’s decision to appeal gives him an opportunity to seek a reduction in the punishment before Los Angeles moves further into a pivotal portion of its schedule.

The Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on October 18 before facing the Raiders on October 25. Under the original discipline, Jackson would miss both contests and become eligible to return afterward.

Rams Face Major Protection Question if Suspension Stands

McVay’s offense would have to make a significant adjustment if Jackson’s appeal fails to wipe away or shorten the suspension.

Veteran David Quessenberry is the most obvious replacement. The 36-year-old has 30 career starts but has seen limited offensive work in recent seasons. He appeared in 13 regular-season games for Los Angeles in 2025 while logging only 18 offensive snaps.

The Rams also have some flexibility with Warren McClendon. The Los Angeles Times noted McVay could shift McClendon from right tackle to Jackson’s spot and use Quessenberry on the right side. And McVay confirmed this as well, per Rams’ Stu Jackson.

Either configuration would represent a sizable change in front of Stafford.

Jackson has been Los Angeles’ regular starting left tackle since 2023 and entered this season as one of the more established pieces of the offensive line. His potential absence comes as the Rams try to stabilize after dropping three of their first five games.

Los Angeles has a chance to rebound against a Cardinals team that entered Week 6 at 1-4, but doing so without its starting left tackle would add another complication after an emotional overtime defeat.

For now, the Rams know Jackson is fighting the length of his punishment.

The result of that appeal will determine whether McVay actually has to follow through with his backup plan.