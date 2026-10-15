Rams Get Unexpected News on Starter’s Multi-Game Suspension Before Cardinals Game

Along with a 37-34 overtime defeat to the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson also lost his temper on Monday night.

Jackson went viral shortly after the Week 5 loss as videos started circulating showing him sucker-punching Buffalo Bills edge-rusher Bradley Chubb after the game had ended.

After the NFL reviewed the footage, Jackson was promptly suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. However, it’s now known that that ruling wasn’t upheld and Jackson was cut a break.

NFL Reduces Alaric Jackson’s Suspension

As is every player’s right that is disciplined by the league, Jackson appealed his suspension. His case was heard by hearing officer and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Brooks then decided that Jackson will only have to serve a one-game suspension, sidelining him for the Rams’ Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fortunately for the Rams, they will only have to replace their starting left tackle for one game. David Quessenberry, a former 17-game starter for the Tennessee Titans, is the likely replacement option as the only other tackle on LA’s roster.

Quessenberry played just 18 snaps last season — 12 at right guard and 6 at right tackle. However, he’s logged 1,758 snaps at right tackle and 781 at left tackle throughout his eight-year NFL career.

“It certainly doesn’t help us when we’re missing a player of his caliber,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters. “And he’s got to make more consistent decisions that are in alignment with being available and representing the things that we want to be about, without a doubt.”

Bradley Chubb Addresses Jackson’s Sucker Punch

The incident occurred after Monday’s game when Jackson was exchanging jerseys with Bills defensive lineman Deone Walker. Reports indicate that Chubb then said something offensive to Jackson, prompting the 6-foot-7, 338-pound lineman to haul off and clock him in the face.

However, Chubb maintained his innocence, stating he never said anything personally derogatory toward Jackson to warrant getting clocked.

“I’ve heard I was talking about his mom,” Chubb said. “That’s not true at all. I said: ‘We’re gonna see y’all’s a– again. And when we see you again, all that chipping ain’t gonna save you. That tight end and guard is not going to save you.’ He said, ‘What’d you say?’ I said, ‘That chip’s not gonna save you. The guard’s not gonna save you.’ And then boom.”

Jackson hasn’t reached out to Chubb since the incident, but the $43.5 million Bills pass-rusher stated he learned a valuable lesson from the incident.

“We’re going to learn from it,” Chubb said. “Me personally, I learned I’m either going to have my hands up or wear a helmet.”