Rams Get Major Commanders Injury Update Hours Before Kickoff

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for an important Week 9 road matchup against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Both teams enter Sunday’s contest with different objectives as they look to build momentum during the second half of the 2026 NFL season.

Los Angeles enters the game with a 4-4 record after a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams are looking to improve their position in a competitive NFC West race, while Washington hopes to build on its recent 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The matchup gives both teams a chance to strengthen their campaigns. However, injuries have become an important part of the preparation, particularly as Washington looks to find enough offensive options against a Rams defense featuring several established players.

Commanders Rule Out Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks Against Rams

The Los Angeles Rams received encouraging news ahead of Sunday’s game after the Washington Commanders ruled out wide receivers Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks. Both players will miss the Week 9 matchup, leaving quarterback Jayden Daniels with fewer passing options.

Brown suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s practice and did not participate on Friday. Burks, meanwhile, has been dealing with a foot injury and missed all three practices this week.

Their absences add to Washington’s existing problems at wide receiver. The Commanders have already lost Terry McLaurin for the season after he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams were the only available receivers with game experience at practice, leaving Washington thin at the position for a tough matchup against Los Angeles.

Daniels will now have to work with a reduced receiving group against the Rams’ secondary.

The Commanders quarterback has also dealt with an elbow injury this season, although he participated fully in practice throughout the week.

Defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton is questionable while recovering from a pectoral injury, which could affect Washington’s defensive rotation.

For the Rams, Brown and Burks’ absence creates an opportunity to make Washington’s passing attack harder to execute. Limiting the available targets could help Los Angeles focus its defensive attention on Diggs and the remaining receiving options.

Myles Garrett Return Could Strengthen Rams Defense

The Rams also have positive developments heading into the contest, with star pass rusher Myles Garrett expected to return after missing seven games with a knee injury.

His availability would be a significant boost to Los Angeles’ defensive front.

Head coach Sean McVay offered an encouraging update on Garrett’s progress during Friday’s media availability.

“He has progressed really well, made a tremendous impact in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, feels really comfortable with the game plan,” McVay said, according to “ESPN.”

Garrett has also spoken about the possibility of playing alongside Aaron Donald. The defensive star believes opposing offenses would face difficult decisions when dealing with both players.

“I think the offenses really have to pick their poison,” Garrett said. “Who’s going to be freed up this play? And I think either of us are pretty good at winning one-on-one, so we’ll have some fun.”

However, Garrett’s official activation remains important before confirming his availability for Sunday. The Rams will also monitor several other players listed on their final injury report.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie, safety Kam Curl and tight end Colby Parkinson are all questionable.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson has been ruled out, while offensive lineman Joe Cardona is doubtful.

Los Angeles will need its defense to contain Daniels and limit Washington’s passing opportunities.

The Rams have also struggled with turnovers this season, making ball security another important factor.

With Washington missing two receivers and Garrett potentially returning, Los Angeles has several developments to consider ahead of Sunday’s contest.

The Rams will look to capitalize on the Commanders’ injury problems and secure another important victory.