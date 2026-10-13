Rams Make Major Special Teams Shakeup After Embarrassing Bills Loss, Sign Franchise Record-Holder Kicker

The Los Angeles Rams have found their way back in the loss column after an overtime showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Harrison Mevis had a chance to win it in OT with a 48-yard field goal, but it was blocked. It was Mevis’ second missed FG of the game and fourth in five games.

The score ended 37-34 Bills, leaving the Rams and head coach Sean McVay with a lot to consider postgame.

Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Rams have officially released Mevis and are signing placekicker Blake Grupe off the New York Jets practice squad.

“A kicker change for the #Rams: They’re releasing Harrison Mevis and signing Blake Grupe off the #Jets’ practice squad, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Garafolo wrote on X. “A move at the position after last night’s overtime blocked field goal.”

This season Mevis was five-for-nine on field goal attempts, with a season-long 48-yard field goal. Last year, he knocked in a 52-yard field goal and had a 92.3 field goal percentage.

Rams Sign K Blake Grupe, Colts Franchise Record-Holder For Longest Kick

After the game last night, Sean McVay said that he would evaluate the special teams unit, even stating that the PAT/field goal unit is not good enough.

“In the kicking game, especially, with our PAT/field goal (unit), not even close to good enough,” McVay said. “It cost us the game.”

Less than 24 hours, the Rams made a big change.

“New #Rams K Blake Grupe was claimed off waivers by the #Jets after rosters were pared to 53. He never kicked for them and was moved to the practice squad,” Garafolo wrote on X. “Grupe heads to LA under ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Both previously with the #Colts, though not at the same time.”

Grupe went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft, but was later picked up by the New Orleans Saints. He spent three seasons with the Saints, before heading over to the Colts in 2025.

With the Colts, Grupe recorded a 60-yard field goal making it the franchise’s longest kick.

In his career, Grupe has only had one blocked FG, career average of 81.9%, and has only missed two extra points.