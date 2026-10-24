Rams 5-Time Pro Bowl RB and Super Bowl TD Thrower Passes Away

The Los Angeles Rams are mourning the loss of a former franchise rushing leader who produced one of the most memorable touchdown passes in Super Bowl history.

Former Rams running back Lawrence McCutcheon, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and longtime team executive, died Friday, Oct. 23, at age 76.

The organization confirmed McCutcheon’s death, sharing a statement from his family that revealed he had battled Parkinson’s disease.

“Clutch passed away on October 23 with family at his bedside following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease,” the family said.

McCutcheon’s passing marks the loss of an influential figure whose contributions to the franchise extended far beyond his playing days.

And his remarkable NFL journey included a Super Bowl moment few running backs can claim.

McCutcheon’s Memorable Super Bowl Moment With Rams

McCutcheon’s career reached its biggest stage during Super Bowl XIV in January 1980, when Los Angeles faced the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the championship on the line, the running back delivered an unlikely highlight.

McCutcheon threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ron Smith in the third quarter, helping the Rams seize a 19-17 advantage.

Although Pittsburgh ultimately rallied for a 31-19 victory, the touchdown pass cemented McCutcheon’s place in the game’s history.

His contributions throughout the 1970s were even more substantial.

Los Angeles selected McCutcheon in the third round of the 1972 NFL draft out of Colorado State, and he quickly established himself as a focal point of the offense.

He earned five consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1973 through 1977, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in four of those seasons.

The former standout also earned second-team All-Pro recognition in 1974.

McCutcheon was especially productive during the postseason.

During a 1975 divisional-round victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, he rushed for 202 yards on 37 carries, establishing franchise playoff records in both categories.

By the time he departed Los Angeles in 1980, McCutcheon had accumulated 6,186 rushing yards, then the highest total in Rams history.

That mark remains fourth on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard, behind Steven Jackson, Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk.

Rams Honor McCutcheon’s Remarkable 42-Year Legacy

McCutcheon’s influence extended into the front office after he finished his playing career.

Following additional NFL stops with the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills, he returned to the Rams as a scout in 1982.

He subsequently held multiple personnel positions, including director of scouting and director of player personnel.

McCutcheon retired in August 2016 after spending a combined 42 years with the Rams organization as a player and executive.

The franchise paid tribute to that extraordinary commitment in its October 23 announcement.

“His impact on this organization spanned generations, and he embodied what it means to be a Ram,” the team said.

The organization also highlighted McCutcheon’s contributions as both a franchise rushing leader and an accomplished personnel executive.

His football legacy extended into his family.

McCutcheon’s son, Daylon, played cornerback for the Cleveland Browns from 1999 through 2006, while his grandson, Dyson, has followed the family tradition as a college defensive back.

In their statement, McCutcheon’s family requested donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in lieu of flowers.

For the Rams, his death represents the loss of a franchise fixture whose impact stretched across multiple generations of the organization’s history.