Myles Garrett Injury Update Draws ‘Ron Burgundy’ Admission From Rams’ McVay

The wait for Myles Garrett drags on, but Sean McVay mentioned a good sign (with a funny twist) about the superstar pass rusher’s recovery on Thursday.

Garrett remains on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his left knee following the Los Angeles Rams’ season-opening loss. McVay told reporters that the 30-year-old appears to be moving in the right direction, even if the coach didn’t have a firm return date to provide.

“I know that the rehab is progressing well,” McVay said, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein. “He’s looked good in the meetings. … I’ll find out so that I can have a little bit more of a specific answer for you guys. I feel like Ron Burgundy up here right now.”

The latest assessment continues a string of positive updates surrounding Garrett, who is nearing the end of his mandatory four-game absence on injured reserve.

Garrett Nearing Earliest Possible Return

The Rams officially placed Garrett on injured reserve on Sept. 17 after he underwent knee surgery. At the time, McVay emphasized that Los Angeles would prioritize Garrett’s long-term health rather than push him back onto the field.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said then, adding that Garrett had gone from using crutches one day to walking without them the next. McVay jokingly described him as “Wolverine, healing fast.”

The designation required Garrett to miss games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. Los Angeles hosts Buffalo on Monday, Oct. 12, meaning Garrett could become eligible to return for the Oct. 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

McVay stopped short of indicating that Garrett would be ready immediately upon becoming eligible. Earlier in the week, he said Garrett was “making really good progress,” while noting that the organization still needed to evaluate where he stood in the rehabilitation process.

Thursday’s update didn’t set a precise timetable, but McVay’s characterization of the rehab as “progressing well” provides a positive data point.

Rams Still Waiting to Unleash Star-Studded Front

Getting Garrett healthy holds enormous import after the Rams made him the high point of their offseason.

Los Angeles acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in June for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-rounder and a 2029 third-round selection. Garrett arrived after setting an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025 and winning his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Rams subsequently reworked Garrett’s contract into a deal worth approximately $208.2 million over five years, including $37 million guaranteed for 2026.

The blockbuster addition also helped pave the way for Aaron Donald to come out of retirement. Yet Los Angeles is waiting to see its two decorated defenders together in a game.

Garrett battled knee trouble throughout training camp before playing in the opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He didn’t record a tackle in the 27-7 defeat and underwent surgery shortly afterward.

The Rams knew Garrett’s absence would extend through Week 5. What happens next has is the looming question.

McVay still didn’t answer it definitively Thursday, but it seems Garrett is, at least, not behind schedule.