Rams’ Myles Garrett Return Takes Another Turn Ahead of Week 8

After a tough two-game stretch in which the Los Angeles Rams dropped two straight games, Matthew Stafford and company were able to bounce back in Week 7, with a much-needed win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

With the Rams riding some momentum, the team just needs to start getting healthy, as several key players are injured on both sides of the football.

Myles Garrett Will Not Practice This Week

One player the Rams would love to get back on the gridiron has played in only one game this season: the season opener against the division rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

Along with losing the opener in convincing fashion overseas, the Rams lost veteran newcomer Myles Garrett to a knee injury that required surgery, resulting in the team being forced to put him on injured reserve.

The Rams were hoping Garrett would return to practice ahead of Week 8’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it appears they’ll have to wait a little while longer to get the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year back on the field, via Sarah Bishop of ESPN.

“Myles Garrett and Terrance Ferguson will not practice this week, Sean McVay said,” Barshop wrote on her X account.

An unfortunate development for the Rams, but one positive is that it will give the superstar defensive end another week to get his body right while Sean McVay’s squad takes on the winless Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

The team might be able to get an easy win on Sunday to get back to .500 at 4-4.

Rams Unlikely to Land Jauan Jennings Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

With the Rams losing veteran star wide receiver Davante Adams to a ruptured hamstring, Los Angeles could use some help in the receiving corps alongside Puka Nacua.

The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, with a lot of movement around the league ahead of Week 8.

The Rams could look to make a move, with Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings as an intriguing option, given his situation with the Vikings.

However, Nate Atkins of The Athletic doesn’t see the Vikings trading Jennings to another NFC playoff contender.

“Jennings was a productive player in Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote. “It seems unlikely the Vikings would trade him to another NFC playoff contender.”

That’s unfortunate news for the Rams, but anything can happen ahead of the trade deadline, with Garrett being shipped to Los Angeles being the perfect example of a surprising move of a star player that no one saw coming.

It’ll be interesting to see how longtime general manager Les Snead and McVay handle their business as the NFL trade deadline approaches on Nov. 10.

Other teams around the league aren’t wasting any time making moves, which might light a fire under Snead and company to get something done sooner rather than later, with a wide receiver addition potentially on the table.