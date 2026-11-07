Rams’ Myles Garrett Makes Admission About Knee Injury Ahead of Return

The Los Angeles Rams expect to have star pass rusher Myles Garrett back Sunday, Nov. 8, against the Washington Commanders. He also explained the knee injury that cost him seven games.

Garrett revealed Friday, Nov. 6, that his knee grew worse during the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The problem had already limited him in training camp.

The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year played 40 snaps in that 27-7 loss in Australia. He finished without a tackle or sack, then underwent arthroscopic surgery in September.

His latest comments shed more light on why he eventually chose surgery.

Rams’ Myles Garrett Describes Knee Trouble That Led to Surgery

Garrett told the Rams’ official website that he could not point to one play when the injury happened. The trouble built over time and affected his movement against San Francisco.

“There were things I was dealing with mechanically,” Garrett said. He added that those issues “continued to worsen as I played more.”

The 30-year-old knew his performance fell below his usual standard.

“It kind of all cascaded,” Garrett said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Rams had already discussed surgery with him. The season opener forced them to revisit the decision.

“I didn’t want to miss any time, but I had to be realistic about where I was at physically,” Garrett said.

Los Angeles placed him on injured reserve Sept. 17. Garrett spent the next seven games recovering while his new team tried to steady its season.

“It was very difficult,” he told the Rams’ website. He missed playing alongside his teammates and celebrating their success.

Rams Prepare to Put Myles Garrett Alongside Aaron Donald

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday that Garrett is expected to face Washington, barring a setback.

The veteran returned to practice this week after Los Angeles opened his 21-day return window.

The Rams enter Week 9 at 4-4 after winning two straight games.

Garrett set an NFL record with 23 sacks for the Cleveland Browns last season. Los Angeles acquired him in June in a trade that sent Jared Verse and three draft picks to Cleveland.

The Rams have recorded just 12 sacks through eight games, tied for 26th in the NFL.

Sunday could mark Garrett’s first game alongside Aaron Donald, who returned from retirement this summer.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula liked what he saw from Garrett during practice.

“He looked like Myles Garrett,” Shula said.

Garrett’s return won’t erase seven missed games. But it will give Los Angeles its most accomplished edge rusher again, this time with a healthy knee.