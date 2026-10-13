Rams’ Fumble-Forcing Sparks James Cook Playing-Time Warning

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t leave Monday night with the result they wanted, but linebacker Nate Landman may have left a lasting mark on one of the Buffalo Bills’ most important offensive players.

Landman forced two fumbles from James Cook during the Rams’ 37-34 overtime loss at SoFi Stadium. One day later, Bills head coach Joe Brady made it clear Cook’s workload is now part of the discussion.

“We’re putting the ball in harm’s way. It’s negating all the positive,” Brady said Tuesday, via Bills reporter Alex Brasky. “I have confidence in him. At some point there has to be consequences. It’s gotta improve or the carries are gonna decrease.”

Landman Turned James Cook’s Ball Security Into a Rams Story

Cook had a productive night against Los Angeles, rushing 25 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, via NFL.com’s official game log. His two fumbles, however, nearly changed the outcome.

And it was the sometimes-maligned Landman who punched the ball loose from Cook in the third quarter, though Buffalo retained possession after officials sorted out the recovery. He got Cook again in overtime, one play after a 57-yard Buffalo completion moved the Bills to the Rams’ 22-yard line.

This time, Aaron Donald recovered at the Los Angeles 20, giving the Rams a sudden chance to end the game, per the team’s official recap.

The Rams then drove into position for a potential game-winning field goal, but Greg Rousseau blocked Harrison Mevis’ 48-yard attempt. Buffalo eventually won on a 45-yard Tyler Bass field goal.

Los Angeles still walked away with something notable from the sequence. Landman exposed an issue that had been following Cook into the matchup.

Cook has 11 fumbles since the start of the 2025 season, five more than any other running back over that span. He has fumbled four times through five games this season, losing two.

His production makes him difficult to take off the field, but Landman’s two forced fumbles pushed the problem to the point where Buffalo’s head coach is publicly discussing consequences.

Brady Says Cook’s Carries Could Drop

Brady’s comments were stronger than hinting the usual postgame vote of confidence, though Cook is crucial to the firepower of Buffalo’s offense.

He has 532 rushing yards and five touchdowns through five games and helped the Bills survive a game in which Matthew Stafford threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns for Los Angeles.

But Brady specifically tied ball security to playing time.

“At some point there has to be consequences,” Brady said. “It’s gotta improve or the carries are gonna decrease.”

The frustrating part for Los Angeles is that Landman’s biggest play didn’t become the game-winner. Los Angeles had possession after the overtime takeaway and reached Buffalo’s 30-yard line before the blocked kick sent the ball back the other way.

Landman gave the Rams two takeaway openings against one of the league’s best running backs and exemplified why Cook’s ball security has become a major issue in Buffalo.

The Rams fell to 2-3, while the Bills improved to 4-1.