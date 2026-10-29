Rams’ Puka Nacua Reaches Personal Agreement Amid Court Battle

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has faced challenges both on and off the field during a demanding season. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver has dealt with injuries while remaining a key part of the Rams’ passing attack.

Nacua and Aiono welcomed their son, Kingston, in October 2025 after a paternity case began during Aiono’s pregnancy.

The dispute brought questions about parental responsibilities and custody into the public eye, even as both parents shared moments from their son’s early life on social media.

Now, the former couple has reached a significant development in the case. The latest court filing could move the matter closer to resolution, although the outcome depends on a judge’s approval.

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono Reach Confidential Agreement

According to court documents obtained by the California Post, Nacua and Aiono have reached an agreement covering parenting arrangements for their 1-year-old son, Kingston.

Both parties and their attorneys signed the filing, which was submitted to a Los Angeles County court on Wednesday.

The agreement addresses child custody, visitation, child support, attorney fees, and “reasonable costs of pregnancy and birth.”

However, the parties have not disclosed the specific terms, describing the agreement as “confidential.”

The filing also states that the case may now “be decided as an uncontested matter,” suggesting the parties have reached an understanding on the issues covered by the agreement.

The arrangements are not yet final. According to the documents, none of the agreements will take effect until a judge approves them.

The timing of that decision remains uncertain.

The development represents a new stage in a case that began before Kingston’s birth.

It also offers a potential framework for the former couple to address their parental responsibilities, although the confidential terms leave the details of their arrangement unknown.

How Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono’s Paternity Dispute Began

Aiono filed a petition to determine parental relationship in June 2025, when she was 19 weeks pregnant.

According to TMZ, in the original filing, she asked the court to confirm Nacua’s paternity and sought joint legal custody alongside full physical custody of the child.

Nacua acknowledged in his response that he was the parent of the then-unborn child, but also requested genetic testing. Kingston was born on October 23, 2025.

The couple later shared the birth publicly.

Nacua congratulated Aiono in a message, writing, “Proud of you hal! Welcome king❤️‍🩹”

Tensions later resurfaced publicly. In a TikTok video posted earlier this year, Aiono described experiencing “extreme betrayal, abuse, complete neglect” during a relationship, without directly naming Nacua in the clip.

She subsequently deleted the video. Those statements were her account of the relationship and do not establish findings against Nacua.

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono Keep Their Son in Focus

More recent interactions have offered glimpses of their co-parenting relationship.

In a birthday message to Aiono on Instagram Stories, Nacua thanked her for everything she had “sacrificed and done for our son.”

Aiono also marked Kingston’s first birthday with photographs and a message describing motherhood as the biggest blessing of her life.

“You are my world,” she wrote.

The latest court agreement could establish clearer arrangements for custody, visitation and financial responsibilities.

However, the legal process remains ongoing until a judge approves the terms. Neither the full agreement nor a final court ruling has been made public.