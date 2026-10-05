Rams’ Puka Nacua Provides Injury Update After Return in Win Over Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams returned to .500 with a dramatic 24-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. Los Angeles trailed by 10 points at halftime before mounting a late comeback at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Rams entered the game needing a response after falling to the Denver Broncos in Week 3. They also welcomed back Puka Nacua, who had missed the previous two games with a hip and groin issue.

Nacua quickly became an important part of the Rams’ offensive attack. His return added another weapon for Matthew Stafford as Los Angeles tried to overcome a difficult start against Philadelphia.

Puka Nacua Discusses Hip Condition After Eagles Win

Puka Nacua said his hip felt good throughout all four quarters of his return against the Eagles. Puka Nacua also acknowledged feeling some soreness after the game.

“No, I let Ray and the training staff did a good job of me being able to stay warm. I’m sure on the plane ride or tomorrow, I’m sure I’ll feel some soreness and stuff like that, but I felt good throughout all four quarters,” Nacua said.

Nacua returned after missing two games with a hip and groin issue. Erin Andrews of Fox Sports explained that Nacua had previously been dealing with what she described as a “pre-hernia,” which involves a weakness in the muscle wall that could potentially develop into a hernia. Sean McVay had said Nacua did not have a hernia.

The receiver showed no obvious limitations in the box score. Nacua caught nine passes for 125 yards on 12 targets and added a two-yard rushing touchdown.

His impact grew after halftime. Nacua recorded eight catches for 97 yards after the break, including three receptions for 35 yards on the game-winning drive.

Nacua also explained that the Rams’ training staff helped him stay warm throughout the game. He said he expected some soreness after traveling, but felt good while playing.

Rams Offense Finds Rhythm During Fourth-Quarter Comeback

Nacua said the Rams used halftime to reset mentally after struggling through the opening two quarters.

“I think being able to come in at halftime, everybody being able to mentally reset and refocus,” Nacua said.

He added that the offense wanted to execute its plans with confidence and “play with no fear.” The adjustment helped Los Angeles find more consistency after the break.

The Rams trailed 20-10 at halftime and struggled to convert their early second-half opportunities. Los Angeles eventually found its rhythm late in the game.

Nacua also discussed the communication in the huddle after the Rams turned the ball over on fourth down. McVay gathered the offense and helped get the group on the same page.

“I think being able for everybody just to try to get on the same page that synergy the camaraderie and then just for a coach to come out and like hey this is what we’re planning to do for everybody to kind of sit, ponder on that, and then go out there and execute because we know that we’re capable of.”

The Rams then delivered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. Kyren Williams scored on a one-yard run to cut the deficit to 20-17 before adding the game-winning seven-yard touchdown with 1:10 remaining.

Nacua played a major role on that final possession. His three catches helped move the Rams into position for Williams’ decisive score.

The comeback gave Los Angeles a 2-2 record while ending a four-game losing streak against Philadelphia. Nacua’s return also gave the Rams another productive option as they prepare for their next challenge.