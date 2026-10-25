Rams Announce Final Decision on Puka Nacua Ahead of Raiders Game

The Los Angeles Rams had a major scare in practice on Thursday. Los Angeles’ All-Pro WR Puka Nacua, one of the best pass-catchers in the league, exited practice with a calf injury. His status for the Rams’ Week 7 matchup against the Raiders was in question.

Thankfully, Nacua’s injury was later revealed to be not too serious. Even so, he was to be a game-time decision against the Raiders. Now, just ahead of kickoff, the Rams announced their final decision on Nacua’s status.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Nacua is active and will be available against the Raiders. This is huge news for the Rams, as they get their best offensive player back in a critical must-win game early in the season. A loss to the Raiders would be catastrophic for the Rams — but at least they’ll have Nacua available to help stave off that scenario.

On the season, Nacua has 37 receptions for 417 yards and a touchdown. He previously missed two games earlier this year with a groin injury.

The Los Angeles Rams Are Facing a Gut-Check Moment Despite Crisis of Injuries

At 2-4, the Rams are facing a must-win game against the Raiders in Week 7. Falling to 2-5 would put their playoff hopes on life support — and this team opened the season as the heavy Super Bowl favorites. That would be quite the fall from glory.

While the Rams haven’t played up to their standard, injuries have decimated this squad. Players such as ED Myles Garrett, WR Davante Adams, DT Poona Ford, DT Kobie Turner, CB Trent McDuffie, TE Terrance Ferguson, LB Nate Landman, and K Blake Grupe are all currently out, some for an extended period. Ford’s season is done.

And that doesn’t even include games missed by Nacua, LT Alaric Jackson, CB Jaylen Watson, S Kam Kinchens, and others (Jackson was suspended for the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals). In a must-win spot, Los Angeles will be relying on players deep on their depth chart to play critical roles.

Still, every team in the league is dealing with the injury bug right now. The Rams have it worse than most, but no one will be taking pity on them. If the Rams want to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, it starts against the Raiders.

Rams WR Puka Nacua Will Need to Shoulder Even More Offensive Responsibility

With Adams and Ferguson out, Nacua’s target share will balloon even larger than usual. Already one of the most force-fed receivers in the league, Nacua could approach 30 targets against the Raiders, a simply unheard of quantity.

If Nacua can play at even close to full strength, the Rams have to feel much better about their chances against the Raiders.