Rams’ Quentin Lake Sends Apology to Justin Herbert After Viral Comments

The Los Angeles Rams‘ Quentin Lake has reached out to Justin Herbert after his remarks about the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback drew attention this week.

Lake confirmed Friday, Nov. 6, that he sent Herbert an apology by text message. The Rams safety had mocked Herbert’s passing during an appearance on the “St. Brown Podcast.”

The comments followed the Rams’ 24-9 win over the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1. Lake intercepted Herbert in that game, then spoke openly about what the Rams’ defense expected from him.

But Lake now says his words came across differently than he intended.

Rams’ Quentin Lake Explains Apology to Justin Herbert

Lake joined Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, former NFL receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, on their podcast Wednesday.

“He was throwing deli meat out there,” Lake said of Herbert. “He’s seeing ghosts.”

Lake added that the Rams expected chances to intercept Herbert. They got two.

Lake picked off a first-quarter pass intended for Charlie Kolar and returned it 45 yards. The Rams turned that possession into a field goal. Cornerback Trent McDuffie later intercepted Herbert, setting up a touchdown.

The podcast clip spread widely. Lake soon regretted how his words sounded.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times on Friday, Lake said he felt comfortable joking with St. Brown, his former high school teammate at Mater Dei. He hadn’t considered how those remarks might land beyond the conversation.

“In no way shape or form was it supposed to be disrespectful,” Lake said.

He reached out to Herbert directly. As of Friday afternoon, he had received no reply.

“I don’t know if he read it,” Lake said.

Justin Herbert Has Battled Doubts About Chargers’ Struggles

Herbert had already addressed Lake’s original remarks Wednesday. He told reporters he hadn’t heard them and remained focused on his team’s work.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh disputed Lake’s assessment. He said Herbert performed well against the Rams apart from two passes he wanted back.

Still, the numbers show a strenuous start.

The Chargers are 0-7. Herbert has five touchdown passes and an NFL-high 10 interceptions through seven games. Against the Rams, he threw for 257 yards without a touchdown and lost two passes to defenders.

In the end, Lake stressed that he respects Herbert’s talent. He lauded the quarterback’s arm, movement and ability to read defenses.

The apology has been sent. Whether Herbert responds is unclear.