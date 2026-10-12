Rams Suggested as Potential Landing Spot for Nine-Time Pro Bowler

The Los Angeles Rams defense was considered one of the best entering the 2026 season, especially the defensive line.

But after four games this season, the defensive front hasn’t been able to get to opposing quarterbacks many times this season.

The Rams defense has recorded seven sacks in four games, the sixth-lowest in the league, with half of the team’s sacks coming from EDGE rusher Byron Young.

Needing help for a struggling D-line, an NFL writer names the Rams as an option for a Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Rams Named Landing Spot for Former DPOTY

Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett headline the Los Angeles Rams defense among the other quality defenders.

The Rams are performing well in pass coverage, allowing the fewest pass yards per game, but the pass rush could use some assistance.

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided named the Rams as a landing spot for Los Angeles Chargers EDGE rusher Khalil Mack to strengthen the D-line.

“As for the Rams, it would make sense [trading for Khalil Mack] because Myles Garrett is still on IR and hasn’t been designated for return yet. Adding Mack adds depth for a team that could use it, especially after trading Jared Verse as part of the Garrett deal,” Wilcox wrote. “Without Garrett and Aaron Donald, this Rams defense could use as much help as possible. That’s not to say they have to make a move, but it wouldn’t hurt.”

Mack currently has three sacks for the winless Chargers and has mentioned many times in his career that he wants to win a championship.

On a team that isn’t showing much life, he could bounce to a team that was considered one of the best before the start of 2026.

The former 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 116 total sacks and 677 total tackles, and could be immense help for a Super Bowl contender.

Wynston Wilcox did not include a trade pitch for Khalil Mack’s potential departure.

Rams Defense in 2026

Despite the struggles in the pass rush, the Los Angeles Rams have excelled in other areas.

The Rams are allowing an average of 247.5 total yards per game this season, the lowest in the league. LA is tied for 12th in run yards allowed, with 102 per game.

With the injuries to Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, it makes sense as to why the pass rush hasn’t been as big a threat as the team was expecting.

Once that pair is 100%, opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks will begin to worry on the field.

If either is out for the long term, the Rams could consider a move for Khalil Mack.