Rams Could Flip Former 1st-Round Pick to Replenish Draft Capital

The Los Angeles Rams have won two straight to climb back to .500, but their chances of making a playoff run in a loaded NFC West are dicey.

If the Rams don’t make it to the postseason, they’re looking at a long offseason that could bring about some serious changes. To add insult to injury, they’re also working with an empty cupboard when it comes to future draft picks.

The Rams have only four picks in the 2027 draft (their own second-, fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-rounders), and no first-rounder. That’s why head coach Sean McVay said the team doesn’t plan to add externally before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

“Maybe it’d be a different conversation if we’re talking about guys that are on IR and done for the whole season,” McVay said.

However, the Rams could still be sellers, and one former first-round pick could be on his way out if that happens.

Rams Could Move on From CB Emmanuel Forbes

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently named cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. as a Rams player who could be on the move given his diminished role with the team.

“Who could be on the move? Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.,” Fowler wrote. “He lost his starting spot to additions Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, and perhaps he has untapped ability as a rangy 2023 first-round pick who has shown glimpses in Los Angeles. The Lions are among teams looking for corner help.”

Forbes has already gotten one fresh start. The Washington Commanders took him 16th overall out of Mississippi State in 2023, then waived him less than two years later after he was benched in both seasons. He started seven of 20 games in Washington.

The Rams claimed him off waivers in December 2024, and he made the most of it last season. Forbes started 14 of 17 games and played 73% of the defensive snaps. He finished with 45 tackles, 18 passes defensed, and three interceptions.

But the Rams traded for McDuffie and gave him a record-setting extension this offseason. Then they signed Watson to a three-year, $51 million deal. Both have been among the top five cornerbacks in the league in completion percentage allowed.

Forbes has been relegated to a backup role behind them, and nickel Josh Wallace has played ahead of him too.

Why the Rams Could Trade Emmanuel Forbes

The Rams declined Forbes’ fifth-year option back in May, so he’s set to become a free agent next offseason. And since Los Angeles has McDuffie and Watson locked up long-term, there’s little reason to think he’ll be back.

That makes him the type of player a team in the Rams’ position would rather get something for now rather than lose for nothing in March. Even a Day 3 pick would be a welcome addition to a 2027 draft class with just four selections.

However, the timing could be tricky.

Both of the Rams’ starting cornerbacks got banged up in Sunday’s 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Forbes was the biggest beneficiary, playing 17 snaps against the Chargers.

“Jaylen Watson aggravated his shoulder again yesterday. We’ll see what his status looks like as the week progresses,” McVay said on Monday. “Trent, obviously, got the knee to the back. Came in feeling better than, maybe, what we expected.”

If either starter is going to miss time, the Rams might decide Forbes is worth more on their roster than whatever late-round pick he’d fetch. Especially with Super Bowl hopes still alive at 4-4.