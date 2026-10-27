Rams Add ‘Tough’ 6-Foot, 236-Pound Linebacker & Cut Two Players

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are adding veteran former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who returns to the NFC West after stints with the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears (most recent), Las Vegas Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“#Rams release Nyzier Foerqurean, Eli Neal from practice squad, sign Jon Rhattigan,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 27.

The 6-foot, 236-pound Rhattigan, 27, is a former undrafted free agent.

“Possessing a muscular frame with big hands, he plays with good strength and an attacking brand of football. He is quick to diagnose play flow, which helps him play faster than his timed speed,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2021 draft.

“A team-oriented defender willing to plug run fits and play inside the defensive concept. He’s always ready to get to work as a tackler operating from a durable, balanced platform as a wrap-up finisher. He has occasional coverage missteps, but is typically aware and looking to make a play when dropping into zone coverage. He’s tough and reliable with special teams value, but backup duty is his ceiling.”

That is what the Rams need. Nate Landman missed Week 7 due to a concussion. The Rams elevated Eric Kendricks for the contest.

However, all 10 of Kendricks’ snaps came on special teams, per Pro Football Reference. Neal had not gotten into a game since Week 3. Another former UDFA, he has yet to record a tackle in 10 games.

Fourqurean has never appeared in a regular-season contest.

Kendricks reverted to the Rams’ practice squad following the game. They can elevate him two more times before they must sign him to the 53-man roster or find another option.

The Rams have corners Cam Lampkins and Damarion Williams on their practice squad, so it will be interesting to see if they fill their remaining roster spot (on the practice squad) to bolster another position later in the week.