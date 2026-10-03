Rams Add History-Making Pass Rusher, Roster Replacement for Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams are turning to Cam Lampkin and Darryl Peterson III.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” LA posted on X on October 2. “Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) CB Cam Lampkin, OLB Darryl Peterson III.”

The move to add Lampkin comes after the Rams ruled starter Jaylen Watson out for Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a shoulder injury. Lampkin, 25, has been in the NFL since entering as an undrafted free agent with the Rams in 2024.

That is also the last time that he saw the field during a regular-season contest.

Lampkin appeared in four games that season, logging all 31 of his snaps on special teams, per Pro Football Reference.

Watson, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is one of several high-profile players the Rams will miss in Week 4, joining Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. The latter is on injured reserve following arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Offensively, the Rams are getting wide receiver Puka Nacua back this week.

However, second-year former second-round pick and tight end Terrance Ferguson is sidelined with an ankle issue. They could also be without starting TE Colby Parkinson.

Rams’ Darryl Peterson Made NFL History Upon Entry

The Rams’ decision to add Peterson as a rookie college free agent this past offseason did more than just give them another option to threaten opposing quarterbacks.

It also came with some history for the NFL and the NBA.

“History for the Peterson family,” Front Office Sports posted on X in June. “Darryl Peterson III signed with the Rams after the 2026 NFL Draft, and tonight Darryn Peterson was selected No. 2 by the Utah Jazz.”

FOS noted that the Peterson brothers are “the first brothers to enter the NFL and NBA in the same year.”

Now, Darryl Peterson is facing his first NFL regular-season action against the Eagles.