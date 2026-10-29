Rams Reveal Plan for Trade Deadline Amid Davante Adams Update

The Los Angeles Rams’ plans for the trade deadline include, eventually, adding six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams and several others back to their active roster. Adams is on injured reserve with a ruptured hamstring that required a cleanup surgery.

“He did [have the surgery already]. Everything’s good,” McVay told reporters on October 28. “It went really well. He’s feeling good in the process of recovering and doing really well.”

As for the six-to-10-week timeline that McVay previously projected?

“I think it’s probably closer to the shorter term. And he tells me, which I believe, he’s Wolverine. He’ll heal quick and be ready to go. So, he’s in good spirits. Sent me a picture the day of, being able to walk already. So, he’s doing really well, and I think based on how everything went, on the shorter end is what is projected.”

Adams has only missed one game so far, and he must miss at least four contests by rule of being on IR. That means the earliest that he can return is in Week 10 in the rematch with the Cardinals. Two more weeks (six total from suffering the injury) is Week 12.

That is just after the Rams’ bye in Week 11. The Rams are also taking some risk in his absence.

Sean McVay Reveals Rams Trade Deadline Plans Amid Davante Adams News

McVay included Adams among the various players the Rams expect back within the next month in explaining why LA is unlikely to be active ahead of the trade deadline.

“What you look at is, hopefully, some of those ‘trades’ will be guys getting back from injury that haven’t played for us. That’s kind of the way that we look at it,” McVay said. “You always think about it. But with the amount of guys that have not been available that are key and focal points for, really, both sides of the football, you look at those guys, hopefully, being able to return within a month, and that’s kind of where that value lies for us.

“Maybe it’d be a different conversation if we’re talking about guys that are on IR and done for the whole season. But the good thing is, a lot of the guys that are big, huge parts that we’re missing, we do expect to get back at some point. Just not exactly sure when that is.”

Unfortunately for the Rams, Adams and the other IRed players cannot get back fast enough.

Rams Facing New Injury Concerns

In addition to updates on Adams, McVay also provided key notes on center Coleman Shelton, tight end Colby Parkinson, and long snapper Joe Cardona.

“Coleman will be a DNP. Participating in the walkthrough, but he’ll be a DNP with his hip as far as practice. Colby Parkinson will be a DNP with his rib. Joe Cardona had, basically, an ankle, so he’ll be a DNP,” McVay said.

“Trent McDuffie will be limited, and [Nate] Landman and [Desjuan] Johnson will both be full.”

McVay said that he was “not sure” about just when the latest injuries occurred, but said all of them happened during the Week 7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.