Los Angeles Rams Get Strong Words Amid Trade Deadline ‘Fire Sale’

General manager Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams find themselves on the outside looking in on the NFC West arms race, as rivals–the San Francisco 49ers and reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks–capitalized on the Indianapolis Colts’ “fire sale.”

The Seahawks acquired All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, while the 49ers swung a deal for Pro Bowl defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.

Now, how the Rams respond figures to be telling.

“The NFC West arms race is on,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted on X in reaction to the day’s blockbuster deals. “The Seahawks traded for Quenton Nelson and the 49ers traded for DeForest Buckner. Two absolute studs.

“FWIW, the Colts still have some pieces who could fit the Rams well — Josh Downs, Grover Stewart, Ashton Dulin, Spencer Shrader, etc.”

The 49ers defeated the Rams in Week 1, and LA faces the Seahawks in Weeks 16 and 18.

Atkins also noted the situation the Rams have welcomed with their aggressive moves before the season even began.

“The cupboards aren’t as stocked in L.A. after trading so many picks out for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie. And hard to take on more contracts with the number of guys in contract years,” Atkins said in a follow-up post.

“But this is an all-in year, so…”

Of the options Atkins listed, a move for Colts wide receivers Downs or Dulin would make the most sense for the Rams. NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice called a “speedy” WR a “need.”

“Even before the Rams lost Davante Adams for 6-10 weeks, this offense had concerning limitations. According to Next Gen Stats, Matthew Stafford averaged a season-low 4.8 air yards per attempt in the shocking loss to the Cardinals,” Filice wrote on October 22.

“Los Angeles’ passing game really needs a shot in the arm. Puka Nacua’s an absolute beast, to be sure, but the Rams could use a true burner to give the attack more explosiveness. Someone with more size and less gimmickry than Tutu Atwell; someone who can create chunk gains for the team’s 38-year-old quarterback. In addition to being wildly disappointing, this alleged dream team just feels slow.”

However, the Rams could also just hold off on doing anything rash.

Rams Get Trade Deadline Reality Check

The Rams are hardly a lock to make a move. That is, lest they risk leaving themselves with an expensive roster that also has plenty of holes that could otherwise be filled with cost-controlled contributors in the draft.

That would be an understandable course of action, too.

“I think, ultimately, the Rams won’t trade for anybody,” Underdog’s Sosa Kremenjas posted on X on October 27. And that’s fair, given all of these guys will return at some point:

Myles Garrett (!!!)

Trent McDuffie

Terrance Ferguson

Kobie Turner

Davante Adams

“That’s ….. a ton of quality being added to the mix. They have minimal cap space + draft comp to work with. Nvm needing to re-sign half the roster after the season.”

At 3-4, the Rams have underperformed this season by many metrics. They have two more games before their bye week and, more importantly, the trade deadline (November 10). After that, they will be left to figure things out this season with what they have.